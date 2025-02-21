PHILIPPINES, February 21 - Press Release

February 20, 2025 TOL: Creation of new region to boost peace and development in Negros Oriental Dumaguete City - Reelectionist Senator Francis 'TOL' Tolentino believes that the creation of the Negros Island Region (NIR) will enhance peace and economic development in the province of Negros Oriental. "I've always believed that this is a peaceful province," Tolentino said, when asked by the media on the how the Senate could address political violence, which has affected perceptions about peace and order in the province. "I think it has normalized, it will normalize and I think this province will be a frontliner in terms of NIR development," the senator assured. A law professor at Silliman University, Tolentino expressed confidence that tourism and businesses in the province will benefit from improved peace and order under the reconstituted region. "Sa batas na NIR, malaki-laking puwersa ng kapulisan ang itatalaga sa rehiyon, para po sa tatlong lalawigan na yan ng Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, at Siquijor," he noted. ("Under the NIR Law, a significantly sized police force will look after the region, for the three provinces of Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor.") The senator pointed out that the regional police force now would be concentrated, unlike when Negros Oriental was grouped with the island provinces of Cebu and Bohol as part of Central Visayas (Region 7). The senator strongly supported the passage of the measure creating the NIR, which was signed as Republic Act 12000 by President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. in June, 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.