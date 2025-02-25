We Connect The Dots Earns GuideStar’s Platinum Seal of Transparency

The Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar showcases We Connect The Dots’ commitment to openness and impactful STEAM education programs.

NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Connect The Dots, Inc. (WCTD), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering underrepresented and underserved communities through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) education, is proud to announce that it has received the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar, the world’s largest source of nonprofit information.The Platinum Seal represents the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar and signifies WCTD’s unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and measurable impact. By sharing comprehensive data about its mission, programs, financials, and progress, WCTD enables donors, partners, and stakeholders to gain a clear understanding of how their contributions drive positive change.“Achieving the Platinum Seal of Transparency underscores our dedication to openness and our responsibility to our supporters,” said Laurie Carey, Executive Director of We Connect the Dots. “We believe that by providing detailed insights into our operations and outcomes, we can build stronger trust with our community and demonstrate the tangible impact of our initiatives.”Since its inception in 2013, WCTD has been at the forefront of delivering experiential learning programs that bridge the gap between education and the evolving demands of the 21st-century workforce. One of its flagship initiatives, the Hack-A-Thon, now in its 10th year, brings together students aged 13–18 from around the world to tackle real-world challenges, fostering innovation and collaboration. The Community Ambassador Program is a service-learning initiative that cultivates leadership and entrepreneurial skills among youth while aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Additionally, the UpSkill Program is designed for adults aged 18 and over, equipping participants with essential business automation and administrative skills to create sustainable career pathways in technology. Through these programs, WCTD continues to empower individuals with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in the digital economy.By updating its GuideStar Nonprofit Profile to reflect the Platinum Seal, WCTD offers a wealth of up-to-date organizational metrics to its donors, grantmakers, peers, and the media. This achievement reflects the organization’s mission to ignite passion and knowledge in modern-day skills such as coding, cybersecurity, and business automation, thereby transforming how the world defines and views disability.For more information about We Connect The Dots and to view their GuideStar Nonprofit Profile, please visit www.we-connect-the-dots.org About We Connect The Dots, Inc.We Connect The Dots, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Albany, NY, committed to empowering individuals, especially those from underrepresented and underserved communities. Through robust partnerships with community leaders, educational institutions, government agencies, and industry pioneers, WCTD delivers programs that bridge the gap between education and the demands of the modern workforce, equipping participants with the tools and confidence to thrive in the digital economy.

