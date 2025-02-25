Power Meets Payments: PayFusion365 for Braintree Revolutionizes Microsoft Dynamics 365

This solution empowers businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape, providing the tools they need to stay ahead of the curve and deliver exceptional customer experiences.” — Dan King, President of New West Technologies, Inc.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New West Technologies Inc., a pioneer in the payment integration industry, is proud to announce the launch of the latest addition to its Microsoft Dynamics 365 payment connectors catalog - PayFusion365 for Braintree, a full-stack payment platform acquired by PayPal. This groundbreaking solution seamlessly integrates Braintree’s advanced payment processing capabilities with Microsoft Dynamics 365, enabling businesses to accept, process, and split payments with unmatched efficiency, security, and scalability. Designed for enterprises across industries, including retail, e-commerce, subscription services, and more; PayFusion365 redefines the payment experience for the modern digital economy.PayFusion365 for Braintree combines Braintree’s robust payment infrastructure with New West’s expertise in delivering seamless, high-performance integrations. Supporting a wide array of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, PayPal, Venmo (in the US), Apple Pay, Google Pay, and local payment options, PayFusion365 ensures businesses can cater to diverse customer preferences while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. With Braintree’s global reach, businesses can accept payments in over 130 currencies and operate in more than 45 countries, making it an ideal solution for organizations with international ambitions.Dan King, President of New West Technologies, shared his vision for the launch:“PayFusion365 for Braintree is not just a payment connector, it’s a transformative force in the Dynamics 365 ecosystem. By integrating Braintree’s cutting-edge payment platform with Microsoft Dynamics 365, we’ve created a solution that empowers businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. PayFusion365 for Braintree is engineered with modern technologies like AI-driven fraud detection, real-time analytics, and cloud-native scalability, ensuring your payment infrastructure is as dynamic and forward-thinking as your business. It’s like equipping your organization with a Formula 1 engine; built for speed, precision, and performance.”Key Features of PayFusion365 for Braintree* Comprehensive Payment Methods: Accept payments via credit and debit cards, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and local payment options, ensuring flexibility for your customers.* Global Scalability: Process payments in over 130 currencies and operate in more than 45 countries, enabling seamless international transactions.* Advanced Security: Leverage Braintree’s PCI-compliant platform, tokenization, and encryption to safeguard every transaction and protect sensitive customer data.* Fraud Protection: Utilize Braintree’s advanced fraud detection tools to identify and prevent fraudulent activities, ensuring secure and reliable transactions.* Recurring Billing & Subscriptions: Automate subscription management and recurring payments, ideal for SaaS businesses, membership services, and subscription-based models.* Card on File Support: Simplify recurring transactions with secure Card on File capabilities for both back office and eCommerce. In the back office, businesses can easily manage stored payment profiles for seamless recurring billing. For eCommerce, B2C, B2B, and B2G customers can securely engage their preferred payment profiles on demand, enhancing convenience and reducing friction during transactions.* Remote Logging: Gain real-time visibility into payment operations with advanced remote logging. Improve troubleshooting with instant access to log data, enable historical analysis to identify trends and anomalies, and ensure enhanced security with tamper-proof logs. This feature scales effortlessly to meet growing infrastructure needs, providing real-time insights to detect and resolve issues promptly.Dynamics 365-Specific FeaturesPayFusion365 extends Braintree’s capabilities with tailored features for Microsoft Dynamics 365, including:* Back Office Integration: Streamline workflows, sales orders, refunds, voids, and card-on-file management with seamless synchronization between Braintree and Dynamics 365.* E-Commerce Optimization: Import existing authorizations, synchronize sales orders and invoices, and manage card-on-file records with ease.* Transaction Management: Process e-commerce transactions, linked refunds, and voids directly within the Dynamics 365 environment, ensuring end-to-end payment visibility.A Solution Built for Modern CommercePayFusion365 for Braintree is designed to meet the demands of today’s fast-paced, digitally-driven economy. Whether your business operates in retail, e-commerce, or subscription services, PayFusion365 for Braintree provides the flexibility and scalability needed to adapt to evolving market trends and customer expectations. Its developer-friendly architecture ensures seamless integration with your existing Dynamics 365 infrastructure, enabling you to tailor the solution to your unique business requirements.Driving Innovation in Payment TechnologyAt New West Technologies, we believe in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. PayFusion365 for Braintree represents the culmination of our commitment to innovation, combining Braintree’s cutting-edge payment platform with the power of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to deliver a solution that’s not just functional but transformative. With features like AI-driven fraud detection, cloud-native architecture, and real-time analytics, PayFusion365 for Braintree is engineered to future-proof your payment operations and drive sustained growth.A Vision for the Future“In an era where digital transformation is no longer optional but imperative, PayFusion365 for Braintree stands as a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence,” added Dan King. “This solution is designed to empower businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape, providing the tools they need to stay ahead of the curve and deliver exceptional customer experiences. It’s not just about processing payments; it’s about redefining what’s possible.”Join the Future of PaymentsAs New West Technologies continues to lead the charge in payment integration solutions for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ecosystem, PayFusion365 for Braintree exemplifies our mission to deliver technology that drives growth, efficiency, and innovation. Whether you’re a small business or a global enterprise, PayFusion365 is your gateway to a smarter, more secure, and more scalable payment future.For more information on how PayFusion365 for Braintree can revolutionize your payment processes, visit newestech.com or contact our team to schedule a demo and discover how this groundbreaking solution can integrate with your existing Dynamics 365 environment.About New West Technologies:New West Technologies is a leading provider of payment integration solutions, specializing in seamless, secure, and scalable payment connectors for Microsoft Dynamics 365. With a focus on innovation and customer success, we empower businesses to transform their payment operations and achieve their growth objectives.About Braintree:Braintree, a PayPal service, is a full-stack payment platform providing businesses with the tools they need to accept, process, and split payments. With a commitment to security, reliability, and innovation, Braintree enables businesses to process payments with confidence and ease.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.