Lawrence Bikes Plan Steering Committee February 26 Agenda

Lawrence-Douglas County

Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO)

Lawrence Bikes Plan Update Steering Committee Meeting

The Lawrence Bikes Plan serves as a guide for the City of Lawrence to achieve safe, comfortable, and accessible cycling in our community. Updating this plan will provide an opportunity to to better understand community experiences and expectations surrounding bicycle infrastructure and policies. The Steering Committee will help staff guide the development of the updated plan. Visit the project webpate for more information about the Bike Plan Update.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 6:00 PM. You may attend the meeting in-person at the Fire Station 5, 1911 Stewart Ave, Lawrence KS 66046 or attend online on Zoom.

Please find the agenda packet at:

https://lawrenceks.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Org=Cal&Id=5910