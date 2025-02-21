Submit Release
News Search

There were 421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,869 in the last 365 days.

McConnell Reservists team with allies for Exercise Cope North 2025

Three F/A-18D Hornet aircraft hover outside a the wing of a KC-46A Pegasus assigned to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, and flown by an 931st Air Refueling Wing aircrew, the Reserve Unit at Team McConnell, over the skies of Guam, Feb. 5, 2025. The aircraft were participating in the first day of Exercise Cope North 2025. During the flight, the aircrew offloaded 36, 000 pounds of fuel. (U.S. Air Force photos by Master Sgt. Abigail Klein)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

McConnell Reservists team with allies for Exercise Cope North 2025

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more