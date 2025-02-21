McConnell Reservists team with allies for Exercise Cope North 2025

Three F/A-18D Hornet aircraft hover outside a the wing of a KC-46A Pegasus assigned to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, and flown by an 931st Air Refueling Wing aircrew, the Reserve Unit at Team McConnell, over the skies of Guam, Feb. 5, 2025. The aircraft were participating in the first day of Exercise Cope North 2025. During the flight, the aircrew offloaded 36, 000 pounds of fuel. (U.S. Air Force photos by Master Sgt. Abigail Klein)

