434th ARW joins partner nations at Cope North 2025

Airmen of the 434th Air Refueling Wing deployed to participate in Cope North 2025, a joint field-training exercise focused on strengthening the capabilities of partner nations through integrated operations and training to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The 434th ARW joined the Tanker Task Force to provide air refueling support to the U.S. Pacific Air Forces, U.S. Marine Corps, Royal Australian Air Forces, and Japanese Air Self Defense Force during the annual exercise held at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

“Grissom is playing a key role in support of PACAF’s role in defending the Indo-Pacific,” said Lt. Col. Brian Thompson, 434th Operations Support Squadron commander. “We have been absolutely pivotal in providing fuel to primary F-35s, as well as EA-18G Growlers, F-16 Wild Weasels and the fan favorite B-1 Lancer.”

The 434th ARW’s role in CN25 is to project airpower, execute the mission and win the fight, which takes a team, according to 1st Lieutenant Robert Grasmick, 434th Logistics Readiness Squadron operations officer.

“If we can project Grissom air power to the Indo-Pacific and integrate with the joint force to execute our combined mission, then we make the joint force more robust and agile,” Grasmick said. “Thus, giving us the edge to win any engagement.”

The Heartland Warriors hit the ground running, integrating themselves with active duty troops and gaining realistic experience supporting large-force deployment operations.

“I have really enjoyed seeing so many career fields work together in order to make the mission possible,” said Senior Airman Ashlyn Hunter, 434th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician. “I think Cope North is a great training exercise and helps all career fields melt into one Air Force.”

As reservists, deploying to participate in Cope North, and similar exercises hones the warfighting ethos and gives an unparalleled advantage in the field. Grasmick also notes that by teaming up with their Japanese and Australian counterparts, Airmen build upon their existing knowledge and skill sets to become more adaptable and well-rounded fighting forces.

“By expanding our real-world training on an island in the Pacific,” said Grasmick, “It makes us that much more potent of an asset when called upon.”