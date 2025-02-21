Our Redeemers Christian School visits Supreme Court

As part of a visit to the state capitol to view the Legislative session, students led by Mrs. Christine Fandrich from Our Redeemers Christian School in Minot also visited the Supreme Court on Thursday, February 20th. Following oral argumnets, roughly 40 students visited with Justice Daniel Crothers in the supreme court courtroom. Justice Crothers covered a variety of topics with the students, including the role of the supreme court, and took student questions, as well.

