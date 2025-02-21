Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Simple Assault-Request for information



STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 25A2001183

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Seth Boudreau                

STATION:  St. Albans     

CONTACT#: 8025245993


DATE/TIME: 02/21/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Troy St., Richford. 

VIOLATION: Simple Assault


ACCUSED:   Unknown/ pending investigation                     

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A


VICTIM: Stephen Russell

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 21, 2025 at 745 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding an assault that occurred on Troy St. in the Town of Richford. The victim, Steven Russell was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for minor injuries. At this point in the investigation the name of the male that fled the scene is unknown.  The vehicle the person of interest was operating is described as a blue / dark colored pickup. Anyone with information is asked to call VSP at 802 524 5993.







Trooper Seth Boudreau

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station 

140 Fisher Pond Road 

St. Albans VT 05478


