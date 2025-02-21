St. Albans Barracks // Simple Assault-Request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2001183
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 02/21/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Troy St., Richford.
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Unknown/ pending investigation
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
VICTIM: Stephen Russell
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 21, 2025 at 745 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding an assault that occurred on Troy St. in the Town of Richford. The victim, Steven Russell was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for minor injuries. At this point in the investigation the name of the male that fled the scene is unknown. The vehicle the person of interest was operating is described as a blue / dark colored pickup. Anyone with information is asked to call VSP at 802 524 5993.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans VT 05478
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.