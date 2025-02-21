St. Albans Barracks // Simple Assault-Request for information









STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2001183

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993





DATE/TIME: 02/21/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Troy St., Richford.

VIOLATION: Simple Assault





ACCUSED: Unknown/ pending investigation

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A





VICTIM: Stephen Russell

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 21, 2025 at 745 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding an assault that occurred on Troy St. in the Town of Richford. The victim, Steven Russell was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for minor injuries. At this point in the investigation the name of the male that fled the scene is unknown. The vehicle the person of interest was operating is described as a blue / dark colored pickup. Anyone with information is asked to call VSP at 802 524 5993.



















