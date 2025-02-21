Patriotic Powerhouse Natasha Owens Debuts New Single 'Long Live Liberty' at CPAC DC

Natasha Owens, "Long Live Liberty" (Radiate Music) Natasha Owens, "That America" (Radiate Music) Natasha Owens

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patriotic powerhouse Natasha Owens is taking the stage as a featured performer throughout CPAC in Washington, D.C. this week, where she is premiering her new CPAC-inspired single, " Long Live Liberty .” The official music video released today. Watch here: https://youtu.be/rRVQY3Dz5bA On Thursday, Natasha performed the National Anthem prior to Vice President JD Vance taking the stage. And at Friday night’s Ronald Reagan Dinner, she will perform her new single as well as her smash #1 hit "Trump Won" and more."Matt Schlapp and I have talked about me writing a song for CPAC for over a year,” says Natasha. "CPAC has been a big supporter of mine from the beginning and they were one of the only organizations that was willing to allow me to perform 'Trump Won’ at their events. They are an amazing organization that we wholeheartedly support, and I’m forever grateful.”In addition to the new single, Natasha released her long-awaited 7th studio album, That America (Radiate Music) in October. Produced in Nashville by GRAMMY-nominated and multiple Dove Award winner Ian Eskelin, That America features the new single, “Gimme a Cowboy,” which targets the war on men. ​Natasha started the current trend of patriotic anthems topping the pop charts. Her previous studio album, American Patriot , was released in 2022 and included notable tracks such as “America First” and "Stand for Life.” She followed that with the singles "2nd Protects the First,” “Party People," “The Star Spangled Banner,” and the pro-Trump single “The Chosen One,” which quickly went viral on TikTok.Despite ongoing censorship, her music has generated over 1 billion social media impressions, solidifying her as a leading voice at the intersection of faith, patriotism, and culture.Natasha performed at multiple events during inauguration week and has been a frequent performer at CPAC, Mar A Lago, and many other conservative gatherings, and she's had extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, OAN, Huckabee, Real America’s Voice, War Room with Steve Bannon, The Eric Metaxas Show, Wayne Allyn Root, Lindell TV with Mike Lindell, CNN, Al Jezeera, and HLN, among others.For more information, visit www.NatashaOwensMusic.com

