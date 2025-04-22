Whitney’s Cookies Brings Back Popular Cookie Collaboration with Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman

Whitney's Cookies founder Whitney Miller (L) and Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman (R)

Relaunched for Parkinson’s Awareness Month, a portion of the proceeds will support the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Kimberly loves our cookies... She brings people joy through her music and her cooking. We bring people joy with our cookies. We hope to both bring people joy through our collaboration cookie.” — Whitney Miller

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whitney’s Cookies, the popular gourmet cookie company founded by FOX Television Network's MasterChef winner Whitney Miller, is bringing back their popular cookie collaboration with Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman for a limited time. Kimberly made the announcement on Wednesday, April 16th at the Michael J. Fox Foundation's A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s event in Nashville, which featured appearances by Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Dusty Slay, and Willie Geist from NBC’s TODAY. A portion of the proceeds from each cookie box will go to support the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.Kimberly and Chef Whitney combined their talents in 2024 to create a taste of the South with their Lemon Blueberry Tea Cake Cookie . From the tangy flavor of lemon to the sweet blueberries, this cookie combines family traditions and Southern flavors. This special collaboration cookie was inspired by Kimberly’s two favorite desserts, her mama's tea cakes (cookie) and lemon blueberry cobbler. Chef Whitney combined these flavors into a lemon cookie made with fresh squeezed lemon juice and lemon zest, studded with sweet jewels of chewy dried blueberries, and finished with a crunchy cobbler crumble."Kimberly loves our cookies,” says Chef Whitney. "She is so down-to-earth and fits our brand really well. She brings people joy through her music and her cooking. We bring people joy with our cookies. We hope to both bring people joy through our collaboration cookie.”April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, which is near and dear to both Kimberly and Chef Whitney. Kimberly's mom has Parkinson's disease and Chef Whitney’s grandfather had it as well.Available for nationwide shipping, the cookies come packaged in a limited-release custom cookie box and includes either four or six Lemon Blueberry Tea Cake Cookies. ​For more information or to place an order, visit www.WhitneysCookies.co . ​About Kimberly Schlapman: As a founding member of GRAMMY, ACM, CMA, AMA, and Emmy Award-winning group Little Big Town, Kimberly is well known for her stunning voice and insightful songwriting. Since making their debut over 25 years ago, Little Big Town has released 10 studio albums and produced multiple No. 1 singles including “Pontoon,” “Tornado,” Better Man,” and “Girl Crush,” to name a few. Beyond her musical endeavors, Kimberly has showcased her culinary skills as the host of her own cooking show, Kimberly’s Simply Southern. Additionally, she has authored two books: the best-selling cookbook Oh Gussie! Cooking and Visiting in Kimberly’s Southern Kitchen, and the children’s book, A Dolly for Christmas, a true story about her own family’s journey to adopt a baby girl.About Whitney Miller: In 2010, at just 22 years old, Whitney was declared the winner of MasterChef - the hit reality cooking show hosted by Gordon Ramsay. Since winning the show, she has traveled the globe, cooking in the world’s most exclusive kitchens and appearing alongside celebrity chefs such as Guy Fieri, Curtis Stone, and Buddy Valastro. Whitney’s celebrity clientele has included Chip and Joanna Gaines, Tim Tebow, Willie Robertson, Jase & Missy Robertson, Rascal Flatts and many more, and notable names like Jessica Simpson and Reese Witherspoon have become some of Whitney’s Cookies' best customers. Whitney’s many television appearances include Good Morning America, FABLife, Hallmark’s Home & Family, Daytime, Huckabee, Food Network’s Big Food Truck Tip and more, and she was recently chosen as one of TJ Maxx’s Hero Women. Whitney is the author of Whitney Miller’s New Southern Table (Thomas Nelson) and Modern Hospitality: Simple Recipes with Southern Charm (Rodale) with a foreword by Gordon Ramsay.

