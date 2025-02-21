Fsb Trell Joins Forces with 2KBABY on new Single 'How It Goes'

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida rapper Fsb Trell has just dropped his new single, “How It Goes," recruiting none other than 2KBABY . The track, released today, is a unique one that balances rough lyrics with an inspirational tone that focuses on the grind, hustle, and determination required to be at the top.Hailing from Quincy, FL, Fsb Trell knows firsthand what it takes to make it out of thin air. With no co-sign in the industry or handouts early on, Trell got to work—freestyling throughout school, funding tracks himself, and networking on his own. His success has been earned through years of perseverance and determination. “How It Goes" is that journey, providing fans with an anthem of hustle along with establishing himself on hip-hop’s radar.Featured on the track is 2KBABY, an established sensation from Louisville behind the hit single “Old Streets." His contribution is that of fresh chemistry, bringing on his melodic edge to Trell’s narrative-driven bars. Bringing an industry vet like 2KBABY on the track, Fsb Trell has made it clear that big players are starting to take him seriously. With his realness, street credibility, and straight talent, Trell built a fanbase that will ride with him no matter what, but “How It Goes” is on another level.“How It Goes" just dropped on all streaming platforms and fans are in for an experience. As Fsb Trell is picking up steam, he doesn’t plan to stop until he’s cemented himself as a top artist in the industry.Take a glance at Fsb Trell on social media @fsbtrellx to stay updated on new tracks and what’s next on his agenda. But be sure to give "How It Goes" featuring 2KBABY a listen and keep your eyes out for one of Florida’s hottest up-and-coming artists on the verge of stardom.Listen to "How It Goes":

