2025 FOOD LION CIAA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TO FEATURE PERFORMANCES BY JEEZY, LLOYD, CHRISETTE MICHELE, WÉ ANI, AND MORE

2025 CIAA Basketball Tournament Logo + 50th Anniversary of the Women' Tournament CIAA Events at Power Plant Live! during Tournament week

Artists To Perform In-Arena and at Official CIAA Events During CIAA Tournament Week

CHARLOTTE, NC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, today announces the performing artists that will participate in the 2025 Food Lion CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament taking place February 25 – March 1 at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD. 2025 is truly a celebration of legacy for the conference as it marks the 50th Anniversary of the CIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament and the incredible athletes who have shaped women’s basketball. As part of the exciting activities surrounding the Tournament, the CIAA is thrilled to announce that Lloyd is headlining the CIAA Block party and Jeezy will headline the Grand Finale events this year.Get ready for nonstop vibes at Power Plant Live! during the CIAA RNB Block Party, Standing Ovation Grand Finale, and HBCU Brunch! From February 27 to March 2, the party doesn’t stop with a lineup of epic daytime and late-night events, including the “R&B4Me” event on Friday night and the show-stopping “Standing Ovation” Grand Finale on Saturday. The weekend’s events will feature performances by Jeezy, Lloyd, DJ Lonnie B, DJ Quick Silva, DJ Skillz, DJ O’ Boyy, DJ Flow, DJ Mike Crosby, Top 5 Band and more. For the Power Plant Live! It has six venues, one ticket for one price and includes a VIP open bar, DJs, VIP booths and tables, food vendors, cigar and hookah areas and more. More information and links to purchase tickets to CIAA Blockparty events can be found HERE For fans attending CIAA Tournament games, they can enjoy the musical talents of in-arena performances by Tony Award-winning artist Myles Frost (MJ The Musical), Dria the Artist, Tatiana Tate, Chrisette Michele, Wé Ani, Renée Neufville, Angie Stone, DJ Spinderella, Mike Phillips, and Fast Life Yungstaz. To get tickets to the 2025 Food Lion CIAA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Tournament at the CFG arena in Baltimore, MD, please visit Ticketmaster #FebruaryisCIAA and alumni, student-athletes, Baltimoreans and friends and families from across the country are invited to attend the weeklong sports and culture extravaganza with 22 dynamic basketball matchups. In addition to the 22 games featured in this year’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament, the CIAA offers fan-favorite events for all ages, including a free Fan Fest, High School Education Day, CIAA Career Expo, Super Saturday, The 10th Annual Samaritan's Feet “Shoes of Hope” initiative, The John B. McClendon Jr. CIAA Hall of Fame Breakfast, and other exciting events. The CIAA also partners with Visit Baltimore to offer a series of town halls and symposiums including the Tech Summit House, Money Moves Financial Summit, Health & Mental Wellness Forum, and more.To get the latest information about the CIAA, visit theciaa.com. You can view the 2025 Food Lion CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule. You can also like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Twitch.To get tickets to the 2025 Food Lion CIAA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Tournament at the CFG arena in Baltimore, MD, please visit Ticketmaster. For more information on the Tournament, schedule of events and more, please visit www.ciaatournament.org About the CIAAFounded in 1912, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is the first, and longest running, African American athletic conference in the U.S. and one of the most recognized conferences in Division II. The CIAA conducts 14 championships attended by more than 150,000 fans from around the country. The Basketball Tournament has been honored as a 2019 Champion of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism by Sports Destination Management, the leading publication with the largest circulation of sports event planners and tournament directors in the sports tourism market, for both 2018 and 2019.Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the CIAA is governed by the Presidents and Chancellors of its 13 member institutions: Bowie State University, Bluefield State University, Claflin University, Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Livingstone College, Saint Augustine's University, Shaw University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and Winston-Salem State University. For more information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.About Visit BaltimoreVisit Baltimore is the official sales and marketing arm for the City of Baltimore. The 501(c)(6) non-profit organization generates economic benefits for stakeholders through the attraction of convention, group and leisure visitors. In 2023, 27.5 million people visited Baltimore for overnight and day trips, generating a total of $4 billion to Baltimore’s economy. For more information, please visit Baltimore.org.

