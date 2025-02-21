Sean Connery's 'Cybersecurity in the Gaming Industry: Protecting Your Casino from Hackers' Becomes #1 Best Seller

Orbis Solutions, Inc. Top 250 MSSP Sean Connery's "Cybersecurity in the Gaming Industry

To celebrate this incredible achievement, a book signing party will be held at the Orbis Solutions offices on February 25, 2025

I am deeply honored and thrilled to see my book resonate with so many people. Cybersecurity is a vital aspect of the gaming industry, and I hope this book serves as a valuable resource” — Sean Connery, CSO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned author and cybersecurity expert Sean Connery has achieved a remarkable milestone with his latest book, "Cybersecurity in the Gaming Industry: Protecting Your Casino from Hackers," which has soared to the #1 spot on the best-seller list. This achievement marks Connery's third best-selling book, solidifying his reputation as a leading authority in the field of cybersecurity.

"Cybersecurity in the Gaming Industry: Protecting Your Casino from Hackers" provides an in-depth exploration of the unique cybersecurity challenges faced by the gaming industry. Drawing from Connery's extensive experience and knowledge, the book offers practical advice, real-world examples, and step-by-step instructions to help casino executives, IT professionals, and employees defend against cyber threats. The book covers a wide range of topics, including detecting security breaches, avoiding compliance nightmares, recognizing insider threats, and preparing for cyberattacks.

To celebrate this incredible achievement, a book signing party will be held at the Orbis Solutions offices on February 25, 2025. Fans and readers will have the opportunity to meet Sean Connery in person, get their copies of the book signed, and engage in discussions about the critical importance of cybersecurity in the gaming industry.

Event Details:

• Date: February 25, 2025

• Time: 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM

• Location: Orbis Solutions Offices, Las Vegas, NV

• 6910 S. Cimarron Rd., Ste. 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113

Register at: OrbisSolutionsInc.com/Exclusive-book-signing

Sean Connery expressed his gratitude to his readers and supporters, stating, "I am deeply honored and thrilled to see my book resonate with so many people. Cybersecurity is a vital aspect of the gaming industry, and I hope this book serves as a valuable resource for those looking to protect their casinos from cyber threats."

Don't miss this chance to meet Sean Connery and gain valuable insights into the world of cybersecurity. Copies of "Cybersecurity in the Gaming Industry: Protecting Your Casino from Hackers" will be available for purchase at the event.

For more information, please contact:

• Name: Kelly Connery

• Email: kconnery@OrbisSolutionsInc.com

• Phone: 702-605-9998

About the Author

Sean Connery is a leading cybersecurity expert with years of experience in the gaming industry. His mission is to safeguard the gaming industry and its patrons from the ever-evolving landscape of cybercrime. Connery's previous best-selling books have also focused on cybersecurity, providing readers with the tools and strategies needed to defend against cyber threats.

About Orbis Solutions

Orbis Solutions is a premier provider of cybersecurity solutions, dedicated to helping businesses protect their digital assets and maintain a secure environment. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Orbis Solutions offers a range of services designed to address the unique challenges faced by the gaming industry.

Join us in celebrating this remarkable achievement and learn how to protect your casino from hackers with insights from Sean Connery's latest best-seller.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.