PumpAlarm.com Acquired by DriBot LLC

A leader in the residential sump pump industry acquires pumpalarm.com to grow their product line.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DriBot, LLC, a leader in residential monitoring and automation solutions, has announced the acquisition of PumpAlarm.com, LLC. The strategic move brings together two well-aligned companies with overlapping industries, target markets, and ownership, allowing for a more efficient use of resources and a stronger focus on product innovation.PumpAlarm.com, a trusted brand known for its reliable sump pump and water monitoring solutions, will continue to operate under its established name and online presence. By integrating operations and development efforts, DriBot, LLC aims to enhance product offerings and deliver exciting new innovations that enhance our customers' experience more quickly.“This acquisition was a natural fit,” said Tom Ward, President of DriBot, LLC. “This merger allows us to harness our combined strengths, streamline operations, invest more in research and development, and ultimately bring more advanced and effective solutions to homeowners. We are thrilled to leverage PumpAlarm.com’s outstanding reputation while continuing to expand our reach.”All employees from both companies will remain in their roles, ensuring seamless service and support for our valued customers and partners. There will be no leadership changes, and PumpAlarm.com’s brand will remain a key part of the company’s customer engagement strategy.The integration of both companies’ resources will enable faster product development, improved service, and a seamless experience for existing and new customers alike. This strategic alignment will result in improved product reliability and faster customer support. We look forward to a future filled with innovation and growth.For more information, visit www.pumpalarm.com or contact:Media Contact:Tom WardPresidentDriBot, LLCtward@dribot.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.