Fractional Executive Summit for Fractional Workers, CXO and Portfolio Careers

Register now for the Fractional Executive Summit Fractional Executive Summit Earn More Work Smarter- Fractional Executive Summit

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fractional Executive Summit, taking place February 25-27, 2025, will bring together top-tier business leaders, industry experts, and fractional executives for a three-day event focused on scaling businesses, increasing visibility, and leveraging strategic opportunities in the evolving fractional economy. This premier event will provide attendees with actionable insights, innovative strategies, and unparalleled networking to help them thrive in their industries.

With the rise of fractional executives—highly skilled professionals who offer their expertise to multiple companies on a part-time basis—the Fractional Executive Summit serves as a critical platform for education, collaboration, and business development. Attendees will gain firsthand knowledge from industry experts, participate in strategic discussions, and explore new avenues for business expansion.

The demand for fractional executives has skyrocketed in recent years as companies seek specialized expertise without the long-term commitment of a full-time executive. A recent report by [insert source] found that the number of fractional executives in industries such as finance, marketing, and operations has grown by over [X%] in the past five years. This shift allows businesses to remain agile while providing experienced professionals with more flexibility and autonomy in their careers

Powered by Leading Industry Sponsors

The Fractional Executive Summit is made possible through the generous support of SCD Consulting Services and Fractional Executive Connection, both of which play a vital role in helping fractional executives and business owners achieve long-term success.

SCD Consulting Services: Elevating Online Presence for Business Growth

SCD Consulting Services understands that building a strong online presence is crucial for fractional executives looking to stand out in a competitive market. From custom branding strategies to optimized digital marketing campaigns, the agency works closely with executives to develop a strong, client-attracting presence. Through strategic content marketing, SEO, and paid advertising, SCD Consulting Services ensures that fractional executives are visible to the right audience at the right time. By sponsoring the Fractional Executive Summit, SCD Consulting Services is reaffirming its commitment to helping professionals establish and grow thriving businesses.

As a proud sponsor of the Fractional Executive Summit, SCD Consulting Services is committed to supporting fractional executives with the tools and strategies needed to stand out in a competitive marketplace and effectively market their expertise.

SCD Consulting Services is also offering $500 off a custom website design, and their Fractional Transition Package- designed to help corporate professionals successfully enter the fractional world- is available at at $1,000 discount. The Fractional Transition Package is offered to those making the leap from the corporate world to fractional executive work with a comprehensive marketing and branding solution specifically designed for corporate executives who are ready to establish themselves as fractional professionals.

Fractional Executive Connection: The Premier Platform for Fractional Executives

The Fractional Executive Connection is a networking, education, and marketing platform designed to help fractional executives grow their businesses, elevate their brands, and expand their reach. Unlike traditional networking groups, this platform actively promotes members to small businesses, founders, and networking organizations across the country, ensuring they gain the visibility and credibility needed to secure high-value opportunities.

Unlike traditional networking groups, Fractional Executive Connection offers active promotion and ongoing education to its members, ensuring they gain visibility among potential clients, founders, and business owners for high-value opportunities and long-term success.

Through strategic marketing, community-building efforts, and targeted outreach, Fractional Executive Connection provides ongoing support and exposure for fractional professionals looking to expand their influence and impact in their industries. Fractional Executive Connection is offering 50% off membership through March 31, 2025.

Join Us at the Fractional Executive Summit

With the Fractional Executive Summit just around the corner, now is the time for fractional executives, business leaders, and entrepreneurs to secure their spot and take advantage of this unique opportunity. Those looking to stay connected and maximize their professional growth are encouraged to explore FractionalExecutiveConnection.com for continued support and collaboration.

Agenda – 2025 Fractional Executive Summit

Shirley Cress Dudley, Host

Founder of Fractional Executive Summit & Fractional Executive Connection

Elaine Pofeldt – Making It Big While Keeping It Small

Author of The Million-Dollar One-Person Business

Joe Fier – Scaling Your Knowledge in New Ways with AI

Co-Founder of Hustle & Flowchart Podcast

Blair Enns – Win Without Pitching

Founder of Win Without Pitching, Author & Business Consultant

Ed Rush – Fighter Pilot Speed Principles: How to Get More Done, In Less Time, So You Can Change the World (and Still Make it for Dinner)

Former Marine Corps Fighter Pilot, Speaker & Business Consultant

La Tonya Roberts – The Portfolio Advantage: Scaling Through Strategic Diversification

Fractional CFO & Portfolio Business Strategist

Mike Koenigs – Your Next Act: 6 Growth Accelerators for Creating a Business

Serial Entrepreneur, Investor & Business Coach.

Wendy Pavey – A Smarter Way to Network Your Way to Success

Executive Brand & Reputation Consultant

Henry Wong – Building Your Personal Brand Through Storytelling

Brand Strategist & Leadership Coach

Jonathan Stark – Pricing Your Services: How to Set Your Fees as a Fractional Executive

Business Consultant & Pricing Expert

Barbara Weltman – Understanding Tax Implications for Fractional Executives

Small Business Tax Expert & Author

Omar Abed – Transitioning from Corporate to Fractional, and LinkedIn Tips

Executive Coach & LinkedIn Strategist

Nancy Fox – Productizing Power: Grow Your Fractional Business with Subscription Recurring Revenue While Working Fewer Hours

Founder of The Business Fox, Business Growth Expert

Ron Baker – Time’s Up! From Transactional to Relational: The Subscription Business Model

Thought Leader & Author in Value-Based Pricing

Malla Haridat – Securing Your First 10 Customers: A Fractional Executive’s Playbook for Startup Sales Success

Entrepreneurship Coach & Small Business Strategist

Henning Schwinum – How to Sell Yourself as a Fractional Executive

Fractional Sales Leader & Consultant

David Kidder – The Board of Life: Unlocking Whole Human Growth for Fractional Leaders

Entrepreneur, Investor & Business Author

The 2025 Fractional Executive Summit is packed with insights from top industry leaders, providing attendees with actionable strategies to grow their fractional businesses, increase visibility, and secure high-value opportunities.

For more information and to register, visit FractionalExecutiveSummit.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.