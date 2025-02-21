Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Bomb Threat
Press Releases
02/21/2025
Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Bomb Threat(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding a bomb threat made to his home in Stamford.
“I want to thank the state and local police and first responders for their professionalism and hard work today in responding to this threat. I am grateful that my family is safe. I am going to continue to do my job fighting for and protecting Connecticut families,” said Attorney General Tong.
All questions regarding the threat and law enforcement response should be directed to Stamford Police.
- Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
- Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:
Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov
Consumer Inquiries:
860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.