Press Releases

Attorney General William Tong

02/21/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Bomb Threat

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding a bomb threat made to his home in Stamford.

“I want to thank the state and local police and first responders for their professionalism and hard work today in responding to this threat. I am grateful that my family is safe. I am going to continue to do my job fighting for and protecting Connecticut families,” said Attorney General Tong.

All questions regarding the threat and law enforcement response should be directed to Stamford Police.

