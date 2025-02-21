ELEKS Recognised in IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 List for 2025

cover image1

IAOP recognition places ELEKS among the top global IT outsourcing providers for 2025, highlighting consistent excellence in digital innovation

Being recognised on IAOP's Global Outsourcing 100 reflects our commitment to delivering value-driven solutions fostering long-term client success as we continue to shape the future of IT outsourcing.” — Andriy Krupa, CEO of ELEKS

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELEKS is proud to announce its continued recognition on the prestigious Global Outsourcing 100 List by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP). This marks ELEKS' 11th consecutive year as a leading provider of IT outsourcing, reaffirming the company’s position as a trusted global partner in the industry.The Global Outsourcing 100 serves as a benchmark for quality, innovation, and excellence, highlighting the world’s top IT outsourcing service providers and advisors in the tech industry. Now in its 19th year, the 2025 edition recognises organisations that demonstrate outstanding performance, adaptability, and leadership in an evolving market.Excellence in IT Outsourcing Performance and InnovationSelected through a rigorous evaluation process, the list is curated by an independent panel of outsourcing experts with technical expertise. It recognizes companies that excel in key areas such as innovation, customer satisfaction, and overall business impact. This year, ELEKS has been recognised in the Leader Judging Size category, further underscoring its position as a top-tier outsourcing provider.ELEKS’ consistent inclusion reflects its dedication to delivering cutting-edge digital solutions, fostering strategic partnerships, and driving digital transformation. The company’s ability to combine technological expertise with industry insight has solidified its reputation as a trusted outsourcing partner.“As outsourcing and global sourcing continues to grow and evolve, the organizations recognized in the 2025 Global Outsourcing 100 exemplify the highest standards of excellence, innovation, and social responsibility," said Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. "These companies are driving the industry forward, delivering exceptional value to their clients, and making a meaningful impact on communities around the world. IAOP is proud to celebrate their achievements."About IAOPIAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org About ELEKSELEKS is a trusted partner for guaranteed software engineering excellence, quality, and transparency every step of the way. The company has provided expert software engineering and consultancy services for over 30 years. Its talent pool of over 2,000+ specialists, located across Europe, the U.S., and the U.K., covers niches from custom development to product design and technology advisory, making it the partner of choice for many of the world's leading enterprises, SMEs, and technology challengers. For more information, visit eleks.com

