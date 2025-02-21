Atticus Publishing proudly presents Jacqueline H. Faber’s book 'Lucy Rigg’s Naughty Pig'

Join Pinky Pig's Petal-Packed Adventure and Discover the Charm of Moderation

CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delight in the whimsical world of “ Lucy Rigg’s Naughty Pig ,” the latest children's book from author Jacqueline H. Faber . Illustrated by the talented N. D. Engleson, this vibrant story brings to life a farmyard of singing flowers, buzzing bees, and one very mischievous pig.In “Lucy Rigg’s Naughty Pig,” readers meet Pinky Pig, whose uncontrollable appetite for flower petals leads to chaos on the farm. Unlike any pig you’ve met, Pinky’s antics prompt a farm-wide crisis that only the astute farmer Lucy Rigg can handle. With a clever plan, Lucy sets out to curb Pinky’s petal munching. Will her ingenuity be enough, or will Pinky’s floral fascination prove too strong? Packed with laughter, surprises, and a delightful twist, this tale is sure to captivate children and adults alike.Jacqueline H. Faber is renowned for her ability to weave scientific facts into enchanting narratives that both educate and entertain. Her books are like treasure hunts, where the joy of the journey matches the thrill of discovery. Each story concludes with educational backmatter that offers young readers fascinating insights into the natural world.Jacqueline H. Faber is also the author of beloved children's books such as “Desiree’s Night Flight,” “A Purrfect Home for Kitters,” and “SuperGoldfish.”Inspired by the playful language used by her editor’s farmer grandfather—and a love for pigs—Jacqueline crafted “Lucy Rigg’s Naughty Pig” to reflect the humorous extremes of compulsive behavior, teaching readers that sometimes, too much of a good thing can indeed be too much.“Lucy Rigg’s Naughty Pig” explores themes of moderation and the consequences of excess, all wrapped up in a funny, heartwarming story that will leave readers smiling and thinking long after the last page is turned.“Lucy Rigg’s Naughty Pig” is available for purchase at bookstores everywhere and online. For more information, visit jacquiefaber.com.

