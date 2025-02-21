UNITAR Sea and Human Security 2024 Participants Poised to Drive Positive Change after Completing the Training Programme

On the final day, participants presented their policy briefs in groups, on topics such as the region's Deep Sea Mining, decarbonization in the maritime industry, Community-Based Marine Protected Areas etc., highlighting the importance to address key gaps in sea and human security.

The presentations were followed by a certification ceremony, where Chisa Mikami, Head of UNITAR Hiroshima Office, commended participants for their dedication and creativity to drive meaningful change in their communities.

The ideas [you] generated, the policies examined, and the connections formed have proved your commitment to excellence. You leave this workshop not just with new knowledge, but with the tools, networks and inspiration to make a difference in your respective fields. －Chisa Mikami, Head of UNITAR Hiroshima Office

The public event, “Ways Forward for Ocean Action in the Indo-Pacific”, was held at the United Nations University in Tokyo. welcoming both in-person and online participation. The event hosted a dialogue on current trends and actionable solutions to enhance sea and human security in the Indo-Pacific.

Mr. ANDO Shigemi, Director, Global Issues Cooperation Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan also delivered an opening remark, congratulating the participants on reaching the final day of the training and encouraging them to confidently present their proposed solutions to sea and human security challenges at this opportunity.

Notably, Former Prime Minister of Japan, KISHIDA Fumio, delivered a special video message for the participants in the training workshop, emphasizing the significance of this training programme which addresses critical issues facing today’s world. Underscoring the Shimanami Collective programme’s spirit to bridging diverse cultures, ideas, and people, he stated:

I hope that you will take the knowledge you have gained here back to your home countries and expand upon it while contributing to a sustainable future as a bridge between Japan and your respective nations. – Former Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida

As a keynote speaker, Mr. Keita Furukawa, President of the Association for Shore Environment Creation and Technical Session Chair at Partnerships in Environmental Management for the Seas of East Asia (PEMSEA), delivered a thought-provoking lecture emphasizing the need to integrate economic, social, and environmental dimensions of security and sustainability to effectively address sea and human security challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

In the policy brief presentations, selected participant groups shared their analyses of the gaps in sea and human security and proposed actionable solutions.

A panel discussion followed, featuring practitioners from Asia and Pacific Island countries. They exchanged views and insights on pressing sea and human security issues in the region, and discussed how we can take actions in making positive changes both within their respective communities and through strengthening collaboration.