Press Releases

02/21/2025

CT DoAg Seeks to Build Resilience

CT DoAg Seeks to Build Resilience Across Middle of Food Supply Chain

Applications Now Being Accepted for Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program

(HARTFORD, CT) – Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) announces the guidance release and application period opening for the second round of Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program. The purpose of the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure (RFSI) program is to build and establish resilience in the middle of the food supply chain; to provide more and better markets to small farms and food businesses; to support the development of value-added products for consumers, fair prices, and fair wages; and create new and safe job opportunities.

“Strategic investments in the middle of the food supply chain are critical for creating a reliable flow of goods from farm to table,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “Farmers, consumers, and local economies all stand to benefit. A robust and efficient food supply chain contributes to more resilient economies, expanded agricultural production, and a healthier community.”

Two funding opportunities exist – the Equipment Only Grant Program and the Infrastructure Grant Program. Funds will support expanded capacity for the aggregation, processing, manufacturing, storing, transporting, wholesaling, and distribution of locally and produced food products, including specialty crops, dairy, grains for human consumption, aquaculture and other food products, excluding meat and poultry.

Equipment Only Grant Program

The Equipment Only grant will fund only special purpose equipment purchases (and not associated facility upgrades, staffing, or other costs) to meet the goals of the RFSI program. Special purpose equipment is defined by the USDA as tangible, nonexpendable, personal property having a useful life of more than one year and an acquisition cost that equals or exceeds $5,000 per unit. Items under $5,000 per unit are considered supplies and not eligible for this grant.

Awards from $100,000 to $250,000

No Match Required

Projects may benefit a single entity or multiple producers/organizations.

Deadline to apply: April 9, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. EST

Infrastructure Grant Program

Infrastructure Grants will fund projects impacting more than one producer or organization that expand capacity and infrastructure for the aggregation, processing, manufacturing, storing, transporting, wholesaling, or distribution of targeted agricultural products.

Awards from $100,000 to $250,000

Match Requirement: 50%, or 25% for qualifying applicants

Projects must benefit more than one producer or organization.

Deadline to apply: April 16, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. EST

Examples of acceptable projects related to the funding priorities are available in the grant guidance. Additional details on match requirements and eligible expenses can be found in the guidance document. All applications must be submitted electronically via the “Apply” tab on the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure webpage.

Applications will be accepted from eligible entities including agricultural producers or processors, nonprofit organizations, for-profit entities, local government entities, tribal governments, and institutions such as schools, universities, or hospitals. Interested applicants are encouraged to attend the webinar which will be held on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Click here to register for the webinar.

Questions regarding the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program can be directed to Cyrena Thibodeau at Cyrena.Thibodeau@ct.gov.

RFSI is federally funding through the United States Department of Agriculture authorized by section 1001(b)(4) of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 (Pub. L. 117— 2), as amended, and administered by the CT Department of Agriculture. CT DoAg received $2.1 million in February 2024 to administer the program and in October 2024 awarded over $670,000 to fund three projects in round one. Program awards and funding are subject to USDA review and approval.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

860-573-0323

http://www.ctgrown.gov