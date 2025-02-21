Filing for Unemployment Insurance Gets Easier as New Online Chat System Launches

Raleigh, N.C.

Today, the Commerce Department’s Division of Employment Security launched ‘Felix,’ a new Artificial Intelligence-powered chatbot to help anyone who files a new claim for unemployment benefits navigate the process of submitting a claim.

“We designed Felix to help streamline the claim filing process, creating a more efficient and accessible system to apply for unemployment benefits,” said DES Assistant Secretary M. Antwon Keith. “This is an easy-to-use tool that will assist people any time of the day, allowing them to get answers quickly.”

This chatbot improves a person’s experience by providing immediate assistance through a natural conversation. To ensure privacy and security, Felix does not include any personal or sensitive data.

Felix is embedded in the MyNCUIBenefits claims system to provide real-time assistance to people who file new unemployment claims on or after February 21. The Generative AI chatbot will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Designed to guide people through the claim filing process, Felix addresses potential stumbling blocks by offering answers to commonly asked questions about application screens, required documentation or previous employers.

“Using innovative, user-friendly technology in the form of the Felix chatbot, we feel should enhance the user experience and aid in getting unemployment benefits into the hands of our neighbors that deserve them,” said Assistant Secretary Keith.

Learn more: www.des.nc.gov