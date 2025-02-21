Stellar Selection of Prints & Multiples up for Bidding in Palm Beach on March 1

The 11 works by Frank Stella up for auction at PBMA survey nearly 30 years of the artist’s celebrated career.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Warhol / Basquiat room to the left of the entryway at Palm Beach Modern Auctions boasts two of Andy Warhol’s hand-colored screenprints from the "Flowers" series, a unique impression of his "Rats & Star" screenprint, a Polaroid photo the artist took of fashion designer Halston in 1974, alongside Jean-Michel Basquiat’s "Odours of Punt" screenprint. At 83” wide, the estate-printed composition will surely set the tone of an entire room for its buyer.

Those enticed by Alex Katz’s massive "White Impatiens" screenprint on entry will also enjoy the following room, where the north wall features Katz’s portraits "Julia & Alexandra," "White Shirt (Vincent 2)," and a smiling "Ada." Print collectors and theatergoers alike will enjoy Katz’s "The Emperor Jones" screenprint. The painting on which it was based was originally done for The Wooster Group's 2007 reimagining of Eugene O'Neill's 1920s play by the same name. The north wall also features two Julian Opie relief prints from his "Standing Couples" series. The subtle three-dimensionality of the cutouts invite closer inspection of "Lydia & Garrett" and their wall-neighbors "Carmen & Fabien."

The black walls of the Frank Stella room (which doubles as additional saleroom seating on auction day) provide contrast for the vibrant collection of editions and sculptures that highlight the complex layers and processes employed to achieve the artist’s desired outcome. In addition to the looping forms of a 46” wall sculpture, standout lots include relief-printed etching "Bene Come Il Sale," hand-colored mixed media print with collage "The Pacific" and the whimsically titled "Fattiburg" and "Fattipuff" from "Imaginary Places II."

“Talking about printmaking is important when I’m working with potential buyers,” says Rico Baca, auctioneer and co-owner of Palm Beach Modern Auctions. “Many collectors buy prints because they’re more accessible than a painting or other unique work. It could be budget, a certain look, or they like to rotate the art in their homes without a huge investment. Others appreciate the various techniques involved. Prints, multiples, editions, they are far beyond being simply copies of a painting. They are their own art form, and the artist is often integrally involved.”

Printmaking as a process has been part of Western culture since around 1400. Current-day processes have become increasingly complex since the earliest woodcuts, incorporating new pigments, collage, diamond dust and metallic elements. Friedensreich Hundertwasser’s "Good Morning City" screenprints, several of which will be offered in the March 1st sale, are excellent examples of the complex process, as is the uniquely hand-stitched Plain monotype by Sam Gilliam.

Baca continues, “Back to the ‘Stella Room’ as I’ve been calling it. One of the interesting things my catalog team brought to my attention is the timespan our current inventory covers. The black and white 'Quathlamba' lithograph was done in 1968. 'Sinjerli Variations' and the 'Eskimo Curlew' sculpture are from 1977, 'The Waves' is from 1989, 'Fattiburg' and 'Fattipuff' are from 1996. This is an almost 30-year survey of the work of an artist who passed less than a year ago. That’s exciting.”

All in all, there are over 120 prints and multiples offered in the March 1st sale across a range of genres. On-trend surrealism, pop and street art, plus abstracts and impressionism are all covered, with some of the names represented including Salvador Dali, Adolph Gottlieb, Keith Haring, KAWS, Roy Lichtenstein, Pablo Picasso, Ugo Rondinone, Robert Motherwell and Sam Francis.

Those with eyes and tastes elsewhere in the “modern and contemporary” vibe will not be disappointed. A group of Vladimir Kagan designs – many custom-made for the original owner who knew him – has sparked the interest of designers, as have pieces by Philip & Kelvin LaVerne and Paul Evans. Sculpture collectors will find delight in the Francois-Xavier Lalanne Oiseau Bleu bronze from the small and coveted edition of eight. Painting highlights include works by Roberto Fabelo, Walter Ropele and Robert Goodnough. Other niche finds include a Frank Miller & Klaus Jansen drawing for "Batman: The Dark Knight #3," a very early Ken Price ceramic, and a Bui Huu Hung lacquer painting shimmering with gold leaf.

