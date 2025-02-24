Orava Opens Early Access To Orava SAFE For Qatar Top 40 Startups at Web Summit

Orava SAFE

QATAR, QATAR, QATAR, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orava Pte Ltd is a fintech company accelerating startup funding through on-chain-backed SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Entitlement). By leveraging AI-driven compliance, smart contracts, and secondary market liquidity, Orava provides startups with fast, transparent, and structured access to capital while enabling funders to participate with as little as $100. With a secure and scalable funding model, Orava eliminates debt, preserves equity, and democratises early-stage investing.

For startups, securing capital is often an uphill battle. At major startup events, 97% of companies leave without funding, many struggling with complex funding terms or limited access to funders. Orava SAFE aims to change that by providing a straightforward, transparent way for companies to raise between $50,000 and $500,000 without taking on debt or giving up voting rights. At the same time, backers—big and small—can participate with as little as $100, knowing their stake is secured through blockchain-backed SAFE agreements with secondary trading possibilities.

Funding in Days, Not Months — A Time-Efficient Alternative

One of the biggest bottlenecks in startup funding is time. Traditional fundraising can take months if not longer, involving lengthy due diligence, complex legal negotiations, and investor roadshows without any certainty of closing a deal. Orava SAFE dramatically shortens this cycle by offering instant funding commitments, automated compliance checks, and smart contract-driven fund releases. This efficiency allows startups to secure capital within days rather than months, transforming how early-stage companies access funding.

AI-Powered Analytics with Deqode

Orava has partnered with Deqode, the world’s leading AI company in digital transactions and analytics, to ensure funders and startups can access real-time insights, compliance monitoring, and predictive analytics. Deqode’s AI-driven technology enhances Orava’s funding platform by providing automated due diligence, risk assessment, and funder intelligence tools, making blockchain-backed SAFE agreements even more transparent and efficient.

“We Are Validating the Orava SAFE Funding Model with the Qatar Top 40”

This isn’t just a demonstration—it’s a real-world test. According to Orava’s co-founder, Henri Holm, this is the next step in proving that Orava SAFE is a working solution accelerating startup growth.

“By working with the Qatar Top 40, we’re showing that startup financing can be more transparent, accessible, and quicker than ever before,” says Antti Öhrling, Co-founder at Orava.

About Orava

Orava Pte Ltd is the quickest seed funding company, revolutionising startup financing with on-chain-powered SAFE agreements. By eliminating traditional barriers, Orava enables startups to secure funding in days, not months, without taking on debt or giving up voting rights. With a fully digital, AI-driven platform, Orava ensures transparent, efficient, and scalable funding, empowering startups and funders with instant access, automated compliance, and secondary market liquidity.

https://orava.vc

About Deqode

Deqode is the world’s leading AI company in digital transactions, analytics, and blockchain-powered automation. Specialising in generative AI, predictive analytics, and financial intelligence, Deqode enhances the efficiency and security of digital platforms by providing AI-driven risk assessment, compliance automation, and real-time data processing. Deqode’s technology ensures faster, smarter, and more secure financial transactions across industries.

https://deqode.com

