Better Days Treatment Center Announces Increased Accessibility for Inpatient Drug Rehab

Anaheim, California – Better Days Treatment Center, a premier detox and rehab facility in California, is dedicated to providing individuals with accessible inpatient drug rehab services. With a strong focus on healing and recovery, Better Days strives to eliminate the barriers that often prevent individuals from seeking treatment.

By offering flexible financial options, insurance coverage, and a seamless intake process, the center reduces the barriers that prevent individuals from seeking help and ensures that anyone who is ready to embark on the recovery journey can access the support and care needed.

For many individuals, inpatient drug rehab is the most effective solution compared to outpatient programs which enable patients to maintain work and home obligations whilst receiving care. In contrast, inpatient drug rehab allows patients to recuperate in a safe, secure environment whilst receiving extensive care for more complex needs.

“Inpatient drug rehab can be beneficial for individuals with severe or long-term addictions, those requiring medical supervision during detoxification, individuals with co-occurring mental health issues, those lacking a supportive home environment, or those who have tried other treatment options without success,” said a spokesperson for the company.

Better Days Treatment Center prioritizes making inpatient drug rehab accessible to everyone in need. With flexible financial options and an easy entry process, the center removes barriers to treatment, ensuring that recovery is within reach for all including:

Financial options: Better Days Treatment Center offers various financial options to accommodate individuals with different financial needs. Flexible payment plans are available to spread the cost of treatment over time, ensuring that treatment is affordable and manageable. Additionally, sliding scale fees are offered for those who require financial assistance, making inpatient drug rehab accessible to a broader audience.

Insurance coverage: Better Days Treatment Center works with a wide range of insurance providers to ensure treatment is accessible to individuals with different types of coverage. The center accepts PPO plans, Medicaid, and other major health insurance providers, easing the financial burden on those seeking inpatient rehab.

Simplified process for entering treatment: The process of starting treatment at Better Days Treatment Center is straightforward. From the initial assessment to insurance verification, the intake process is streamlined, allowing individuals to focus on recovery without added stress.

Accessibility for inpatient drug rehab helps ensure that individuals don’t delay seeking treatment due to logistical or financial challenges, which can prevent the worsening of addiction and increase the likelihood of successful recovery. Furthermore, accessible treatment fosters inclusivity, giving people from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to heal and regain control of their lives.

About Better Days Treatment Center

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

