Big Data Security Market Valuation Worth USD 54,237 Million by 2027, At 18.8% CAGR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in digitization trends and production of digital data, and increasing data privacy & security concerns drive the growth of the global big data security market . On the other hand, huge amount of data that call for minute analyzation impedes the growth to some extent. However, advancements in big data techniques are projected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.The global big data security market was projected at $13.72 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $54.23 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.8% from 2020 to 2027.Major industry players such as - IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Micro Focus Plc, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc., HPE, Checkpoint Software Technologies Inc., Fireeye Inc., Talend Inc.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11090 Based on region, North America held the major share in 2019, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global data security market, owing to growing adoption of big data solutions by several industry verticals. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period. Growing virtualization across industries and adoption of cloud computing are promoting the demand for cloud-based big data security solutions in various countries like China, Japan, India & Singapore in the Asia Pacific region.Buy this Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Based on solution, the data security analytics segment contributed to around one-fifth of the global data security market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027, owing to introduction of actionable intelligence to reduce data loss, and the prioritization of network-based paradigms. The data governance and compliance segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 24.9% throughout the forecast period, due to increasing risk factors on enterprise data.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11090 Based on deployment, the on premise segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global data security market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2027. Surge in number of cloud cyber-attacks and competition among SME's are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the segment. At the same time, the cloud segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 20.5% throughout the forecast period, due to its cost-efficient feature.

