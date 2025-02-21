Application Transformation Market to Witness Remarkable Growth Set to Hits 13.2% CAGR by 2027

Application Transformation Market

The high cost of legacy maintenance, rising legacy modernization, and growing big data consumption drive the global application transformation market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Application transformation modernizes legacy applications to meet modern demands, ensuring compliance and governance. It helps IT departments adapt to the rise of social media and mobile computing, keeping business-critical applications relevant to user expectations.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the highest growth due to increasing adoption of innovative technologies and digital transformation in countries like Australia, Japan, China, and India. For example, Alibaba Cloud launched a digital transformation initiative in August 2018, introducing new cloud, IoT, AI, and security products, along with the ASEAN Partner Alliance Programme to support technology vendors, ISVs, and startups.

A recent report by Allied Market Research, titled "Application Transformation Market" highlights key trends and projections for the global application transformation market. In 2019, the market was valued at $9.21 billion and is expected to reach $25.37 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges:

The increasing adoption of cloud technology and Big Data, along with the high costs associated with maintaining legacy applications, are primary drivers of market growth. Additionally, technological advancements and the ongoing trend of legacy system modernization further fuel demand for application transformation. However, complexities involved in transforming legacy systems pose challenges to market expansion. Despite this, the rise of advanced technologies like 5G, AI, ML, and IoT, along with the increasing need for digital transformation, present lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Segment Insights:

By Service Type: The application integration segment led the market in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance due to the growing demand for integrating legacy applications and databases with modern solutions. Meanwhile, the application modernization segment is expected to witness the highest growth, driven by the need for scalable, agile business operations and improved infrastructure to ensure business continuity.By Enterprise Size: Large enterprises accounted for the largest market share in 2019, benefiting from increased flexibility, reduced operational costs, improved collaboration, and faster time-to-market. However, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are expected to experience the fastest growth, as digital transformation initiatives help them generate new revenue streams and compete with larger players.By Industry Vertical: The IT & telecom sector generated the highest revenue in 2019. However, the manufacturing sector is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By Region: North America dominated the market in 2019, but the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19

The projected market value for 2027 is higher than pre-pandemic estimates, as organizations worldwide have accelerated their shift from traditional IT infrastructures to cloud-based platforms. The need for reconfigurable infrastructure has driven the demand for modernizing older applications to function efficiently in cloud environments. Additionally, key industry players have launched innovative solutions to enhance application transformation services. For instance, in June 2020, TIBCO Software introduced TIBCO Responsive Application Mesh, a blueprint for modern application architecture aimed at supporting customers in their modernization efforts.

Key Market Players

Leading companies in the application transformation market include Accenture, Atos, Cognizant, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies Ltd., Hexaware, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus International PLC, Microsoft Inc., and TCS. The study provides insights into emerging trends, market analysis, and investment opportunities in the sector. 