Plastic Recycling Market 2025 Rapidly Growing Dynamics with Industry Analysis 2031

Plastic Recycling Market, Key Players

The plastic bottles segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% through 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growing awareness of the harmful effects of plastic waste on the environment is driving the growth of the global plastic recycling market . The market is expected to witness substantial traction by 2031, with the Asia-Pacific region projected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period.According to the report, the global plastic recycling market was valued at $27.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $60.96 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08207 Key Market Drivers and Opportunities:- Growing Environmental Awareness: Rising concerns over the environmental impact of plastic waste and the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions are fueling the demand for plastic recycling.- Government Regulations: Various governments are implementing stringent policies and promoting initiatives to encourage plastic waste recycling.- Technological Advancements: Innovations such as pyrolysis and chemical recycling are expected to enhance recycling efficiency, offering lucrative growth opportunities.- Market Challenges: Limited recycling infrastructure and low investment levels, particularly in developing economies, may hinder market expansion. Additionally, the low value of recycled plastic compared to virgin plastic remains a key restraint.Segmental Analysis:-By Product – Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET):- PET dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.4% during 2022–2031. Its lightweight, shatterproof, and recyclable characteristics make it ideal for sustainable packaging, especially in the beverage sector.By Source – Plastic Bottles:- The plastic bottles segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% through 2031, driven by the growing focus on recycling consumer packaging materials.By Application – Packaging:- The packaging segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031. Increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions and awareness of environmental issues are key growth drivers.Regional Insights:- The Asia-Pacific region held the highest share in 2021 and is expected to exhibit the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 9.2% through 2031. Rising environmental concerns, government initiatives, and the adoption of sustainable waste management practices are fueling market expansion in countries across the region.Key Market Players:- REMONDIS SE & Co. KG- Biffa- Stericycle- Republic Services, Inc.- WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C.- Veolia- Shell International B.V.- Waste Connections- CLEAN HARBORS, INC.- Covestro AGThese leading players are focusing on strategic collaborations, product innovations, expansions, and joint ventures to strengthen their global presence and competitive advantage.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plastic-recycling-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.