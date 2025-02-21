Big Lab Digital Agency Reveals the Most Popular Perfumes in the UAE and Qatar for 2025

Big Lab Digital Agency reveals top perfume trends in the UAE and Qatar for 2025, highlighting luxury brand dominance and rising online fragrance sales.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Lab Digital Agency, a Dubai-based SEO and digital marketing firm, has conducted an in-depth analysis of search trends related to perfumes in the UAE and Qatar. The data highlights key consumer preferences and emerging trends in the fragrance market across both countries.According to the study, perfume for men dominates the market in the UAE, with a strong consumer interest in premium and luxury fragrances. Shoppers frequently search for the “best perfume,” “top perfume,” and trending scents of the season. Among the most sought-after brands in 2025 are Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, and Versace, known for their rich woody and oriental compositions that resonate with local preferences. Status-symbol fragrances also remain highly popular, with niche and high-end perfumes capturing significant consumer attention."The demand for men’s fragrances in the UAE is deeply rooted in cultural traditions, where perfume is considered an essential part of personal style and identity. Our analysis indicates a strong preference for luxury, branded, and premium fragrances that reflect the lifestyle and aspirations of local consumers," says Iurii Nemtcev, CEO of Big Lab Digital Agency.In Qatar, the market landscape is slightly different. While men’s fragrances remain the dominant category, there is a rapid surge in Qatar perfume purchases via online platforms."Our data shows a growing trust in online perfume shopping in Qatar, driven by convenience, a broader selection from marketplaces and specialty stores, and the ability to compare reviews and product details. This, combined with the region’s strong purchasing power, is fueling the expansion of online perfume retail," notes Iurii Nemtcev.Among the most popular brands in Qatar are Versace, Chanel, and Yves Saint Laurent, with consumers gravitating toward premium and long-lasting fragrances. Women’s perfumes also hold a substantial market share, with Victoria’s Secret and Miss Dior standing out as top choices among female shoppers.Big Lab Digital Agency closely monitors consumer behavior and search demand trends through its collaboration with leading fragrance and beauty retailers in the UAE and Qatar. "By delivering precise search demand insights, we help retailers and brands refine their marketing strategies to align with real consumer interests," adds Nemtcev.About Big Lab Digital AgencyBig Lab Digital Agency is a SEO company in Dubai , specializing in search engine optimization, digital marketing, and business process automation. The agency develops tailored strategies for marketplaces and e-commerce businesses, leveraging AI-driven analytics to enhance online sales and brand visibility.

