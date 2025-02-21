Real Madrid world Certification Handover Real Madrid world Real Madrid world Rollercoaster Real Madrid World Autism Certified

Real Madrid World Becomes the First Football Theme Park to Achieve Certified Autism Center™ Designation in the middle east by IBCEES

Joining the ranks of other certified parks at Dubai Parks and Resorts, Real Madrid World demonstrates its commitment to welcoming autistic guests and their families.” — Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DUBAI, UAE, xx February 2025: The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly announces Real Madrid World, the world’s first football theme park in Dubai, as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), becoming one of the five certified parks located at the Dubai Parks™ and Resorts. The CAC designation is awarded by IBCCES to organizations and facilities that have demonstrated a commitment to ensuring accessible and inclusive services for autistic guests and those with sensory sensitivities through specialized training and certification on autism and sensory awareness, equipping them with the knowledge and strategies on how to better serve and communicate with people of determination as well as their families.

Marking this achievement, Real Madrid World now joins the greater initiative led by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to position the city as the first Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) in the Eastern Hemisphere. The CAD designation is awarded for communities who have an array of trained and certified accommodation, recreation, and entertainment options that are inclusive and accessible to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

To achieve certification, Real Madrid World trained 80% of its frontline staff in autism and sensory awareness. Additionally, an onsite assessment conducted by IBCCES provided detailed recommendations to enhance accessibility throughout the facilities. As a result of this assessment, sensory guides were developed to assist guests in making informed decisions before engaging with specific areas, based on factors such as noise, lighting, smell, and overall sensory levels. Guests will also receive sensory kits containing squishy toys and earplugs to help them regulate sensory input during their visit.

Additionally, the park is further enhancing its inclusivity by ensuring wheelchair accessibility throughout its facilities, providing designated quiet areas for guests who may need a break from sensory stimulation, and offering dietary accommodations for those with specific needs.

“IBCCES is proud to partner with Real Madrid World to help create a more inclusive and accessible experience for all visitors,” said Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES. “Joining the ranks of other certified parks at Dubai Parks and Resorts, Real Madrid World demonstrates its commitment to welcoming autistic guests and their families. Together, these efforts are helping Dubai achieve its vision of becoming the first Certified Autism Destination™ in the Eastern Hemisphere, paving the way for a more inclusive future in travel and entertainment.”

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

###

About Real Madrid World

Real Madrid World (RMW) located at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts is the world’s first-ever football theme park with over 40 original Real Madrid-themed rides and attractions, world’s tallest amusement ride and dining venues dedicated to families, Real Madrid fans and theme park enthusiasts. It features three zones: CHAMPIONS AVENUE, CELEBRATION PLAZA and STARS AVENUE, each zone paying tribute to FIFA’s Best Club of the 20th Century. Some of the attractions include WHITE HEARTS, BERNABÉU EXPERIENCE, HALA MADRID COASTER and THE WAVE–LA OLA. RMW is home of an impressive collection of official Real Madrid retail and merchandise in Dubai where fans can personalize the Club’s shirts. The destination is located on Sheikh Zayed Road Exit 5 in Dubai, 15 minutes from Dubai Marina, ideally located between both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airports.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.