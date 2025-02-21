Auto Extended Warranty Market Poised to Hit $60.82 Billion by 2030 | TATA MOTORS LIMITED, OLIVE, ASSURANT

An auto extended warranty helps to keep the vehicle running smooth and hassle-free after the manufacturers or retailers warranty has expired.

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global auto extended warranty market was accounting for $34.19 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $60.82 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in awareness for extended warranty and surge in penetration of laptops, tablets, and smartphones have boosted the growth of the global auto extended warranty market. However, declining sales of personal computers hinders the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential of emerging economies and expansion of products and services are expected to create new opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Sample Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12891 COVID-19 Scenario:The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in sharp decline in sales of automotive and consumer electronics due to strict regulations regarding travel and social distancing and disruption in businesses across the world.Moreover, the lockdown in European and Asian countries led to shift in purchase pattern from offline to online platforms, which became a major growth factor for auto extended warranty market.The report segments the global auto extended warranty market on the basis of distribution channel, application, coverage, vehicle age, and region. Based on distribution channel, the third-party providers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. However, the auto dealers/manufacturers segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market.Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12891 On the basis of application, the personal segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the commercial segment is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.The global auto extended warranty market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. Key Benefits For StakeholdersThe study provides in-depth analysis of the global auto extended warranty market share along with current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and auto extended warranty opportunity.The auto extended warranty market size is quantitatively analysed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.Porter's five forces of auto extended warranty analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.Buy this Research Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/36f54494a00e45c1dd9b8da617e6894a Auto Extended Warranty Market Report HighlightsBy COVERAGEPOWERTRAIN COVERAGESTATED COMPONENT COVERAGEEXCLUSIONARY COVERAGEBy DISTRIBUTION CHANNELAUTO DEALERS/MANUFACTURERSTHIRD-PARTY PROVIDERSBy VEHICLE AGENEW VEHICLEUSED VEHICLEBy APPLICATIONPERSONALCOMMERCIALBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA) 