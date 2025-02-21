OsaBus, well known International Charter Bus Provider, Now Serving 97 U.S. Cities

OsaBus Bus Rental

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Group travel by bus has long been celebrated for its cost-effectiveness and convenience. This upward trend underscores the increasing reliance on bus rentals for group travel, driven by factors such as business travel needs, leisure travel, and institutional demand.

The bus rental service market has experienced notable growth in recent years. In 2023, the global bus rental service market was valued at approximately USD 74.5 billion and is projected to reach around USD 108.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

OsaBus's expansion into these additional U.S. cities is a strategic response to this rising demand. The company is known for its diverse fleet of modern, comfortable vehicles operated by experienced drivers, ensuring safety and reliability for various group travel needs. Whether it's corporate events, educational trips, or leisure tours, OsaBus provides tailored transportation solutions to meet diverse client requirements.

"Our mission is to make group travel seamless and enjoyable," said Oskars Lūsis, CEO of OsaBus. "By extending our services to more cities across the U.S., we're offering flexible and dependable transportation options that cater to the unique needs of our clients."

As part of its ongoing commitment to customer convenience, OsaBus has also launched a newly redesigned website, offering a more intuitive and user-friendly platform. The upgraded site ensures a seamless experience, providing clear service overviews and an efficient price request form. With a special focus on mobile users, the new design simplifies navigation, making it easier than ever to book a bus rental on the go.

"Our customers expect a quick and hassle-free booking experience, and our new website is designed to meet those expectations," said Oskars Lūsis, CEO of OsaBus. "With a focus on mobile optimization, we've streamlined the request process to ensure that clients can book transportation with just a few clicks."

With this expansion, OsaBus now serves key transportation hubs such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston, as well as growing cities where demand for charter bus services is increasing. By strengthening its presence in 97 U.S. cities, OsaBus is now better positioned to support corporate travel, tourism groups, sports teams, and large-scale events, including conferences and trade shows.

To further improve the customer experience, OsaBus has enhanced its service offerings with dedicated account management for business clients and flexible rental solutions. The newly redesigned website ensures a seamless process for price requests, route planning, and quick reservations, making group travel more efficient than ever.

