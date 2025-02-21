Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Presents the New HiScroll 46

HiScroll 46

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions – a member of the global Busch Group – announces the launch of the HiScroll 46, the newest member of its HiScroll series.

ASSLAR, GERMANY, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Available in single and three-phase motor variants, the new HiScroll 46 delivers a small footprint, strong performance, and quiet operation.

Despite its compact design, the HiScroll 46 achieves high pumping speeds, offering powerful vacuum performance in terms of size to pumping speed ratio. Weighing eighteen kilograms less than comparable products on the market, it provides efficiency and ease of use. The small size of the HiScroll 46 makes it a fitting choice for analytic and industrial applications, laboratories, research facilities, and even semiconductor applications where space is at a premium.

One of the quietest vacuum pumps available

One of the key features of the HiScroll 46 is its quiet operation. The single-phase motor variant boasts a sound pressure level of just 50 dB(A), making it one of the quietest vacuum pumps available. Operating at only 280 W, the HiScroll consumes 50% less energy than other scroll or multi-stage Roots vacuum pumps. This efficiency not only lowers operating costs but also aligns with the commitment of the Busch Group to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The three-phase motor variant of the HiScroll 46 is designed with customer convenience in mind. Equipped with a Harting power plug, it requires just a one-time wiring setup by the customer to match the local power supply. After this initial installation, the pump can be easily operated by simply unplugging and plugging it back in, allowing for immediate use without the need for additional professional electrical installation. The robust and efficient three-phase motor design will also come with IP44 certification, enhancing its compatibility with industrial environments.

Engineered for flexibility across industries

The HiScroll 46 has a high tolerance to water vapor. Its special patent-pending gas mode function allows a water vapor capacity of up to 530g/h for the single-phase power supply variant. This makes it a fitting option for applications with high water content such as freeze-drying and cryogenic processes. Its versatility extends to the use in mass spectrometry, coating applications, etching, or distillation. The HiScroll 46 not only delivers robust performance but also offers optional intelligent features. One such feature is the fully automatic gas ballast, which can be conveniently switched on and off based on pressure, thanks to the integrated pressure sensor. Additionally, the adaptability of the HiScroll 46, like the option to also install a two-stage gas ballast to better individualize customer processes, makes it fit the diverse needs of its various areas of application.

