Global Enteral Stents Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company's Enteral Stents Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Enteral Stents Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The global enteral stents market is demonstrating an upward growth trajectory and is primed for strong gains in the coming years. Touted to escalate from $1.44 billion in 2024 to an impressive $1.55 billion in 2025, the market's robust growth will be driven by a significant compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. The notable expansion during the historical period is largely attributable to the advancement of endoscopic techniques, favorable reimbursement policies, higher surgical success rates, regulatory approvals, and an increased awareness of GI treatments. This impressive growth trajectory is set to continue, with the market size projected to reach $2.08 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%.

What are the Key Drivers Propelling the Growth of the Enteral Stents Market?

Two pivotal aspects are significantly contributing to the growth of the enteral stents market. One is the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders due to poor dietary habits, rising stress levels, sedentary lifestyles, increased use of antibiotics, and growing exposure to environmental toxins. Enteral stents offer a minimally invasive solution to manage gastrointestinal disorders by relieving obstructions, restoring the natural flow of food and fluids, and improving overall digestive functions. For instance, estimates from the Canada-based nonprofit organization, Crohn’s and Colitis Canada, in June 2023, suggest that about 322,600 Canadians, or 0.8% of the population, were living with IBD. The projections indicate this figure could rise to 470,000 or 1.1% of the Canadian population by 2035.

The other key aspect driving enteral stents market growth is the escalating prevalence of cancer, characterized by the uncontrolled growth and dissemination of abnormal cells in the body. Factors such as aging, lifestyle choices, better diagnostic methods, genetic predisposition, and improved healthcare access, and awareness are responsible for this rise. Enteral stents are seminal in managing gastrointestinal obstructions resulting from cancer, thus improving symptoms like dysphagia and maintaining nutrient intake. To illustrate, the World Health Organization reported in February 2024 that by 2050, over 35 million new cancer cases are anticipated, marking a 77% increase from the estimated 20 million cases in 2022.

Which Are The Major Companies Operating In The Enteral Stents Market?

Prominent players in the enteral stents market include Cardinal Health Inc., Medtronic Inc., Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, AMETEK Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd., Endo-Therapeutics Inc., Cook Medical, Micro-Tech Nanjing Co Ltd., Merit Medical Systems Inc., ConMed Corporation, GBUK Group Ltd., Biosensors International Group Ltd., Medi-Globe GmbH, BVM Medical Limited, Taewoong Medical Inc., ELLA-CS s.r.o., Mitra Industries Inc., and Hobbs Medical Inc.

How Is The Enteral Stents Market Segmented?

1 By Stent Type: Esophageal Stents, Gastroduodenal Stents, Colon Stents

2 By Material Type: Self-Expandable Plastic Stents, Self-Expandable Metal Stents

3 By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Research Centers

Subsegments include Esophageal Stents with Self-Expanding Metal Esophageal Stents, Covered Esophageal Stents, Uncovered Esophageal Stents, Hybrid Esophageal Stents, Temporary Esophageal Stents; Gastroduodenal Stents with Self-Expanding Metal Gastroduodenal Stents, Covered Gastroduodenal Stents, Uncovered Gastroduodenal Stents, Biodegradable Gastroduodenal Stents; Colon Stents with Self-Expanding Metal Colon Stents, Covered Colon Stents, Uncovered Colon Stents, Biodegradable Colon Stents, Colon Stents For Colonic Obstruction.

What Regional Insights Are Indicated In The Enteral Stents Market?

North America topped the list as the largest region in the enteral stents market in 2024, as per the report. The report extensively covers the following regions - Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

