Rising Cyberattacks Fuel Growth In Market: Key Driver Transforming The Endpoint Protection Platform Market In 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Endpoint Protection Platform Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The endpoint protection platform EPP market is in a phase of rapid growth, propelled by a combination of market trends. From $5.17 billion in 2024, the market size is projected to increase by more than 11% to reach $5.74 billion in 2025. This significant growth is attributed to increasing global remote work trends, investments in cybersecurity, rising number of advanced persistent threats and zero-day vulnerabilities, and heightened focus on protecting critical infrastructure.

Expectations are high for the EPP market in the following years, with projections pointing to a market valuation of $8.64 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.7%. The surge in cyberattacks, an upswing in enterprise security awareness, growth of small and medium enterprises SMEs, increasing use of Internet of Things IoT devices, and the rising adoption of mobile devices are significant factors anticipated to fuel this growth. Other influencing trends include technological advancements, AI integration, cloud-based EPP adoption, zero trust security models, and IoT devices.

What Drives The Endpoint Protection Platform Market Growth?

Advancements in cyberattack methods, an increased value of data, vulnerabilities in software and systems, and a general lack of cybersecurity awareness are contributing to the escalating number of cyberattacks globally. These malicious activities, committed by individuals, groups or organizations, are aimed at gaining unauthorized access, causing damage or compromising computer systems, networks, or data. In this challenging landscape, EPPs play a critical role in defending against such threats by employing a multi-layered security approach that includes detection, prevention, response, and remediation. For instance, during the 2022-2023 financial year, Australia reported an alarming 94,000 cybercrime reports, marking a 23% increase from the previous year according to the Department of Defense. This growing threat constitutes a substantial driving force for the burgeoning EPP market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Endpoint Protection Platform Market?

The endpoint protection platform market includes several leading companies such as Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Broadcom Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., OpenText Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Trellix Inc., McAfee Corp., and others. These key industry players are making significant advancements and innovations to maintain their competitive edge and meet the growing demand for effective cybersecurity solutions.

How Is The Endpoint Protection Platform Market Segmented?

The EPP market is multifaceted and can be segmented based on offering, enforcement point, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, subsegments on platforms, and services. By offering, the market can be divided into platform and services. In terms of the enforcement point, the market includes workstations, mobile devices, servers, point of sale POS terminals, among others. The deployment mode can either be on-premise, on the cloud, or a hybrid model. The market also caters to various organization sizes from large enterprises to small and medium enterprises SMEs, across numerous verticals including BFSI, healthcare, government, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, energy and utilities, education, and others.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Endpoint Protection Platform Market?

From a geographical perspective, in 2024, North America dominated the EPP market, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. Other regions extensively covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Apart from the exhaustive geographic analysis, companies in the EPP market are focusing on creating innovative solutions to bolster threat detection, improve response times, and deliver overall comprehensive security coverage. An emerging trend in this realm is managing security through cloud services, which offers protection to cloud environments and ensures compliance with industry standards and regulations.

