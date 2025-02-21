Water Purifier Market Size to Worth USD 62.88 Billion by 2032, CAGR of 7.6% during 2025-2032

Water Purifier Market Size

Key companies covered in the water purifier market report are Smith Corporation, Brita LP, Pentair, Unilever, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics, & Others.

PUNE, MAHARAHTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global water purifier market was valued at USD 35.01 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 37.67 billion in 2025 to USD 62.88 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. In 2024, the Asia Pacific region led the market, holding a 39.70% share.Water purifiers eliminate contaminants and sediments from water, remove or destroy biological impurities like bacteria and viruses, and enhance the taste and smell by removing minerals. They make the water safer and healthier for drinking, as well as for other uses such as cooking, bathing, and washing.
Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Water Purifier Industry Share, Size, Global Report, and Forecast, 2025-2032."
Report Scope:
♦ Market Size Value in 2025: $ 37.67 Bn
♦ Market Size Value in 2032: $ 62.88 Bn
♦ Growth Rate: CAGR of 7.6% (2025-2032)
♦ Base Year: 2024
♦ Historical Data: 2019-2023
♦ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032
♦ No. of Report Pages: 247
♦ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Product Type (Point-of-use Filters {Under the Counter Filters, Counter Top Filters, Pitcher Filters, Faucet-mounted Filters, and Others} and Point-of-entry Filters), By Category (RO Filters, UV Filters, Gravity Filters, and Others), By Application (Residential and Light Commercial)
Segmentation Analysis:
By Product Type:
By product type, it includes Point-of-use Filters, which are designed to filter water at specific taps and can be further sub-segmented into Under the Counter Filters, Counter Top Filters, Pitcher Filters, Faucet-mounted Filters, and other related products. Additionally, Point-of-entry Filters treat water at the entry point to a home or building, ensuring filtered water for all outlets.By Category:The market is divided into various filter technologies. RO Filters (Reverse Osmosis) are known for removing a wide range of contaminants, UV Filters use ultraviolet light to disinfect water by killing bacteria and viruses, and Gravity Filters function without electricity by using gravity to filter water. Other filtration methods, like carbon filters, also fall into this segment and are widely used for specific contaminant removal.By Application:The market is segmented into Residential and Light Commercial uses. Residential applications focus on providing safe drinking water for households, with a growing demand for compact and easy-to-use filters, while light commercial applications target small businesses and institutions that need higher capacity systems to ensure clean and safe water for employees, customers, or visitors.
Report Coverage
The report offers a holistic view of the market size, share, volume, and revenue. It has also delved into Porters' Five Force Analysis and SWOT analysis. The report has been prepared through qualitative and quantitative analysis to bolster the strategic approach. Primary interviews have been used to validate assumptions, findings, and the prevailing business scenarios. The report has also been prepared through secondary resources, such as annual reports, press releases, white papers and journals.
LIST OF TOP KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:
• O. Smith Corporation (U.S.)• Brita LP (U.S.)• Pentair PLC (U.S.)• Culligan International Company (U.S.)• Unilever PLC (U.K.)• Panasonic Corporation (Japan)• LG Electronics (South Korea)• Helen of Troy Limited (U.S.)• Best Water Technology Group (Austria)➡️ Key Factors Driving the Global Water Purifier MarketThe global water purifier market is being driven by increasing awareness of waterborne diseases and the growing need for clean drinking water due to rapid urbanization and industrialization. Factors such as rising health consciousness, increasing disposable incomes in emerging economies, and advancements in purification technologies like reverse osmosis (RO) and ultraviolet (UV) filtration are propelling the demand for water purifiers. Additionally, the scarcity of safe and accessible drinking water in many regions of the world, along with government initiatives to provide clean water, further fuels the market's growth.➡️ Challenges Hampering the Global Water Purifier Market ExpansionDespite its promising outlook, several challenges could hinder the growth of the global water purifier market. High initial costs and maintenance expenses associated with advanced purification systems limit market penetration, particularly in low-income areas. Additionally, the lack of awareness in rural and underserved regions about the importance of clean drinking water is a major barrier. Furthermore, inadequate infrastructure for water purification in developing countries and the presence of counterfeit products in the market also pose significant challenges to its expansion.Potential Growth Opportunities in the Global Water Purifier MarketThe water purifier market presents ample growth opportunities, especially in regions with poor water quality and inadequate access to potable water. Technological innovations, such as smart water purifiers with features like real-time monitoring and connectivity, are expected to attract tech-savvy consumers. Moreover, the rising demand for portable water purification devices in disaster-prone and remote areas provides another growth avenue. Partnerships between private companies and governments to expand water access in rural regions also present significant opportunities for market expansion.➡️Top Regions Leading the Market GrowthThe Asia Pacific water purifier market, valued at USD 13.90 billion in 2024, is set for significant growth due to rising waterborne diseases, with India and China seeing strong investment in purification technologies. Europe's market will expand, driven by the presence of key players and increasing tap water usage in countries like Germany and the U.K. Meanwhile, North America, particularly the U.S. and Canada, will witness growing demand for point-of-use and point-of-entry filters in residential and commercial applications, with RO filters gaining traction.
Recent Major Developments in the Market
November 2022 - Culligan International merged with Waterlogic Group Holding to create 'Culligan', a leader in clean and sustainable drinking water solutions.
August 2022: LG Electronics launched its latest water purifier system, the PuriCare Self-Service Tankless Water Purifier, in the Malaysian market. The newly launched system comes with user-replaceable filters.
Related Reports
- Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size and Forecast 
- Liquid Waste Management Market Size, Share and Report Analysis
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions.

