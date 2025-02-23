In-Depth Analysis Of The Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Devices Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth, Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Has Been the Growth of the Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Devices Market in Recent Years?

The endovascular aneurysm repair devices market has demonstrated strong growth in recent years, growing from $2.43 billion in 2024 to $2.63 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to improved patient outcomes with Endovascular Aneurysm Repair EVAR procedures, enhanced precision and safety in EVAR technology, favorable reimbursement policies, positive clinical trial results, and regulatory approvals.

What Is The Future Outlook Of The Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Devices Market?

There's strong endovascular aneurysm repair devices market growth expected in the next few years for the endovascular aneurysm repair devices market, projecting to rise to $3.56 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. This growth in the forecast period is likely due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, the development of safer and more effective devices, the move away from open surgery to minimally invasive surgeries, the advancements in imaging and diagnostic techniques, and improved surgical outcomes.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Growth In The Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Devices Market?

The surge in demand for minimally invasive surgical treatments is expected to propel the growth of the endovascular aneurysm repair devices market. These treatments, which are performed with minimal incisions or disruptions to the body using specialized tools and techniques, are favored for their reduced recovery time, lower risk of complications, smaller incisions leading to less pain, and improved precision and outcomes. EVAR devices support these minimally invasive surgeries by reinforcing blood vessel walls and redirecting blood flow, thus reducing the risk of aneurysm rupture.

Who Are The Major Players In The Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Devices Market?

Leaders in the endovascular aneurysm repair devices market include Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Royal Philips, Boston Scientific, Terumo Corporation, Biotronik, L. Gore & Associates Inc., AorTech International, Teleflex Incorporated, Getinge AB, Cook Medical Group, Lombard Medical Technologies plc, Merit Medical Systems, Penumbra Inc., Volcano Corporation, Endologix Inc., Scranton Gillette Communications, Medico S.p.A.

What Are The Most Notable Recent Developments In The Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Devices Market?

In an industry punctuated by continuous innovation, key players in the endovascular aneurysm repair devices market are focusing on developing advanced solutions, such as abdominal stent-graft systems. This helps enhance patient outcomes by boosting device durability, procedural success rates, and deployment ease. For instance, Terumo India, an India-based medical technology company, launched the cutting-edge TREO Abdominal Stent-Graft System in August 2024. This solution, geared towards treating abdominal aortic aneurysms in adults with suitable anatomies, includes both suprarenal and infrarenal active fixation capabilities for increased stability and effectiveness during EVAR procedures.

How Is The Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Segmented?

1 Aneurysm Type: Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms AAA, Thoracic Aortic Aneurysms TAA, Peripheral Aneurysms

2 Application: Endovascular Grafts, Stent-Grafts, Catheters, Delivery Systems, Imaging Systems

3 End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics.

Furthermore, the market is subsegmented by the different types of aneurysms into Infrarenal AAA, Juxtarenal AAA, Pararenal AAA within the AAA segment; Ascending Aortic Aneurysms, Aortic Arch Aneurysms, Descending Aortic Aneurysms within the TAA segment; and Femoral Aneurysms, Popliteal Aneurysms, Iliac Aneurysms, Renal Aneurysms within the Peripheral Aneurysms segment.

How Has The Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Performed Across Different Regions?

North America held the largest share in the endovascular aneurysm repair devices market in 2024, but the report also covers regions ranging from Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, to South America, Middle East, and Africa.

