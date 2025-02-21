A' Jewelry Design Award Announces Final Call for Late Entries Until February 28, 2025

Jewelry Awards 2025

A' Jewelry Design Award Invites Jewelry Designers and Brands to Submit Their Outstanding Works for International Recognition and Exposure

COMO, CO, ITALY, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Jewelry Design Award , a highly prestigious international design competition dedicated to recognizing excellence in jewelry design, has announced its final call for late entries, with submissions accepted until February 28, 2025. Established in 2008, the competition provides a platform for jewelry designers, brands, and manufacturers to showcase their creativity and innovation on a global stage. The award celebrates outstanding achievements in jewelry design through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by an international jury panel of academics, professionals, and industry experts.Previous laureates of the award include notable designers such as Fatma Altinbas for The Dome Ring, Mayte Ossorio Domecq for Organic Line Contemporary Jewelry Line, and Olivia Yao for the Emerald Ribbon Ring Multiwear Jewelry. These winning works have demonstrated exceptional craftsmanship, innovative design approaches, and sustainable practices that advance the jewelry industry while contributing to societal well-being through superior design solutions.The competition encompasses various categories, including rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, brooches, and other jewelry pieces. Submissions are evaluated based on multiple criteria, including innovative concept, artistic expression, craftsmanship excellence, material selection, and sustainability. The competition is open to individual designers, teams, and companies worldwide, with eligible works created within the past decade. Entries require high-resolution images and comprehensive documentation of the design process.Entries undergo blind peer-review evaluation by an international jury panel comprising academics, jewelry professionals, entrepreneurs, and journalists. The assessment focuses on twenty distinct criteria, including design aesthetics, functional efficiency, technical proficiency, and commercial viability. This methodical approach ensures a fair and comprehensive evaluation of each submission.Winners receive the comprehensive A' Design Prize package, including the right to use the winner logo, an award trophy, and inclusion in the annual yearbook. Additional benefits encompass international exhibition opportunities, extensive media coverage, and inclusion in the World Design Rankings. Professional PR campaigns and global exposure through various media channels further enhance the recognition of winning designs.The A' Jewelry Design Award serves a vital role in advancing the field of jewelry design by recognizing and promoting works that combine artistic excellence with practical innovation. Through this recognition, the award aims to foster the development of jewelry designs that not only demonstrate aesthetic appeal but also contribute to sustainable practices and cultural preservation.Jewelry designers, brands, manufacturers, and related professionals are invited to participate in this prestigious competition. The late submission period remains open until February 28, 2025, offering a final opportunity for recognition in this esteemed international award program.About A' Jewelry Design AwardThe A' Jewelry Design Award stands as a distinguished international competition that recognizes excellence in jewelry design across multiple categories. The award provides a platform for designers and brands to showcase their creativity while promoting innovations that advance the jewelry industry. Through rigorous evaluation criteria and a blind peer-review process, the competition identifies designs that demonstrate exceptional quality, innovation, and positive impact on society. The program aims to foster the development of superior jewelry designs that combine artistic excellence with practical functionality.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award represents a prestigious international competition dedicated to advancing good design practices across multiple disciplines. Operating since 2008, the competition employs a comprehensive evaluation methodology based on standardized criteria and blind peer-review voting by an international jury panel. The award aims to promote designs that enhance society through innovation and excellence, fostering a global culture of superior design practices. Through its philanthropic mission, the competition seeks to create positive impact by recognizing and promoting projects that contribute to societal advancement and human well-being.

