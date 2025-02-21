Quiz: How important is nature to humanity’s future?

“If we are going to improve the lives of the billions of people around the world now living in poverty, we need to protect the planet’s biodiversity,” says Doreen Robinson, the head of the Biodiversity and Land Branch of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Late last year, UNEP launched a tool showcasing the links between the framework and the global goals. Take this quiz to see how much you know about the importance of biodiversity to sustainable development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.