Serviots joins forces with Satu PharmTech as a Technology Partner

Serviots Partnering With Satu PharmTech.

The press release aim to communicate about the new partnership deal between Serviots Technology and Satu PharmTech.

AHMEDABAD, INDIA, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serviots has bagged a new client as Satu PharmTech and will be responsible for handling and deploying the entire IT infrastructure for them. The team at Serviots have helped the company to become tech enabled from the ground up. This will be further implemented for the clients of SatuPharmtech as well.

While Africa's pharmaceutical market is growing rapidly, with an increasing demand for affordable and accessible healthcare solutions", the sector is expected to generate massive revenue US$13.66bn by 2025 with growth rate (CAGR 2025-2029) of 4.64%. African Governments are looking forward to FDI's and are coming up with easy business policies.

Yash Nebhwani - CTO & Founder of Serviots, expressed his excitement and said, "This partnership will create a flywheel effect in heralding digital transformation across the pharmaceutical sector in Africa. The forecasted technology spend is also going to increase at a healthy CAGR of 10% that makes Africa attractive."

"This is the Africa Movement globally. As the education and infrastructure is also improving along with healthcare facilities, many business opportunities will come up in the years to come" Roshni Bhambani - CEO, Serviots

Trusha Gandhi - Satu PharmTech's Co-Founder mentions that "Generics and Specialty Medicines demand is growing at somewhere between 15 to 20% annually owing to population expansion in African Countries. Moreover major African countries are planning for close to 65% local manufacturing. This move is very favourable for Indian Companies eying International expansion with greater investment returns"

Akshat Gandhi - The other Co-Founder, further adds "Non-Pharma Indians Companies have shown great resilience and have created a robust distribution network. Indian Companies also outperform Chinese companies by 10% when it comes to innovation and have 20% more market penetration. This Trend can be emulated for the pharmaceutical business as well"

Suarabh Nayak - Director of Operations at Satu PharmTech believes that global economic headwinds are favourable for establishing a long term pharmaceutical business in the African Continent. He points out that North Africa's CAGR is 15% on Healthcare Spending and the Disposable Income is also growing at just above 10% annually. He further highlights that Indian Companies score higher on brand equity and cost effective indexes as well.

About Serviots

Serviots is a software development company, which believes in innovation. Serviots has a strong base of developers capable of delivering software projects of all sizes. Serviots believe that agile digital transformation is paramount to companies of all sizes and are ready to offer guidance and consulting to level up their game and be the digital differentiator.

For more information on Serviots Visit - www.serviots.com

SatuPharmtech is a pioneer in developing marketing strategies and assisting global companies to increase the distribution network footprint in the African Market. Satupharmtech has a proven track record of consulting international companies to establish their presence in the African Pharmaceutical Market.

For more information on Satu PharmTech Visit - www.satupharmtech.com

For media inquiries, Please contact

Malhar Deshmukh

Manager - Marketing

malhar@serviots.com

Mobile: 9101215691

Unique hub business center, Near Al twar center, Al Qusais, Dubai City, UAE.

