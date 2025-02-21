Climateworks Centre honours departing founding director David Shelmerdine

The idea for Climateworks Centre was born at David Shelmerdine’s kitchen table where David and his wife, Maree, talked with their five children about how to mark 75 years of the Sidney Myer Fund and 50 years of The Myer Foundation, both in 2009.

‘The problem The Myer Foundation wished to look at was to see how philanthropy could fund action to reduce CO 2 emissions as fast as possible,’ David said. ‘Rather than address the symptoms, we would look at the cause of it. We spent a year looking at how best to deploy philanthropic funding for climate action.’

Awareness of climate change was beginning to enter public consciousness at that time, but it was still a politically fraught debate in Australia and elsewhere.

‘There was a high level of scepticism about whether climate change was, in fact, real or not, despite the science being very clear around where the direction of travel was on human-induced climate change and burning fossil fuels.’

David Shelmerdine says Climateworks Centre was set up to address the cause of climate change, not the symptoms. (Climateworks Centre)

Through David, The Myer Foundation co-founded ClimateWorks Australia in 2008 with Professor Edwina Cornish, Monash University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research, and Dave Griggs and John Thwaites of the then Monash Sustainability Institute.

‘David saw the benefit of bringing together research and convening skills of a leading university with the reputation and independence of philanthropy to create Climateworks and bridge the gap between research and action,’ Climateworks Chair John Thwaites said.

‘I was really excited about what lay in front of us 15 years ago,’ David said.

‘I have to say it’s far exceeded our thinking around what was possible at the time, and that’s a great credit to the organisation.

‘The work that Climateworks does is fundamental to creating needed change and the transition to a net zero nature positive economy. The world now understands it’s not about what we “should” be doing, we know we have to do it. Climateworks is at the centre of that.’

David Shelmerdine AO (right) with (L-R) Philip Weickhardt, Hon Julia Gillard AC, John Thwaites AM and Anna Skarbek at the launch of Climateworks in 2009. (Climateworks Centre)

For 16 years, David served as deputy chairman of Climateworks, stewarding the organisation through dramatic change and growth, including its expansion into Southeast Asia in 2017.

‘We are all indebted to David Shelmerdine for his pioneering persistence that led to the establishment of Climateworks – the ripple effect of that has been enormous,’ Climateworks CEO Anna Skarbek said.

David’s work with Climateworks is part of an expansive career focused on sustainability and environmental progress. He is an industry adviser on climate change, nature-based solutions, agricultural supply chains and sustainable development, food, and land use systems.

David is a director at Accounting for Nature and IEEFA Australia Pty Ltd., a member of The Myer Foundation Sustainability and Environment Committee and a member of the Adamantem Capital / Melior Australian Impact Fund Advisory Council.

In 2025, David was awarded an AO (Officer of the Order of Australia) ‘for distinguished service to conservation and environmental sustainability through sector governance and philanthropic contributions.’

‘David has been a global leader in bringing climate action together with care for nature, and it is appropriate that this has been recognised through the Order of Australia.’ John said.

2025 also marks the conclusion of David’s tenure as deputy chair. In recognition of his foundational role and long service, Climateworks has established an internship in his name.

The David Shelmerdine Internship aims to provide a student with the opportunity to develop subject matter expertise in the emerging field of nature-based solutions and markets and contribute to Climateworks’ work on these topics.

The student will have the opportunity to learn from and be mentored by David for the entirety of the internship.

‘It is with deep, deep gratitude that the Climateworks board farewells David,’ Anna said.

‘Personally he has been a true pleasure to work with – always warm, encouraging and engaged while never claiming credit. This internship is one way we can offer that credit on his behalf.’

Representative members of The Myer Foundation will continue to serve on Climateworks’ board with the addition of Kerry Gardner AM, who brings extensive experience in environmental philanthropy and governance to the board, alongside Simon Herd from the Myer family who has served on the Climateworks board since 2022, following Will Spraggett from 2014 and Jon Myer from 2009.