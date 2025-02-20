Statement Thanking P.E.I. Premier Dennis King for his Service

CANADA, February 20 - NOTE: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston. Premier King has announced he will leave office Friday, February 21.

Premier King has been a passionate defender of Prince Edward Island, an outstanding partner in Atlantic Canada, and to me, a good friend. I’m proud of our work together on the Council of Atlantic Premiers, where in 2023, we created the Atlantic Physician Registry. Atlantic physicians are now able to practise in any other Atlantic province by opting in to the Atlantic Physician Registry.

Premier King was a steady hand in P.E.I. through difficult times, and our region is thankful for his service.

I wish Dennis, Jana and his family all the best.