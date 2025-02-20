Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,762 in the last 365 days.

Statement Thanking P.E.I. Premier Dennis King for his Service

CANADA, February 20 - NOTE: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston. Premier King has announced he will leave office Friday, February 21.

Premier King has been a passionate defender of Prince Edward Island, an outstanding partner in Atlantic Canada, and to me, a good friend. I’m proud of our work together on the Council of Atlantic Premiers, where in 2023, we created the Atlantic Physician Registry. Atlantic physicians are now able to practise in any other Atlantic province by opting in to the Atlantic Physician Registry.

Premier King was a steady hand in P.E.I. through difficult times, and our region is thankful for his service.

I wish Dennis, Jana and his family all the best.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement Thanking P.E.I. Premier Dennis King for his Service

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more