Brighterway Charity plants trees to enhance green spaces at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planting Roots for the Future: Brighterway Charity Leads Tree Planting Initiative to Boost Flourishing Green Spaces at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation TrustBrighterway, the charity of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, has marked a significant milestone in its environmental sustainability efforts with the completion of the latest phase of a tree planting initiative at Tatchbury Mount. This project, part of Hampshire County Council’s Hampshire Forest Partnership initiative and its ambitious plan to plant one million trees across the county by 2050, is transforming NHS sites into flourishing green spaces that promote well-being and biodiversity.The newly planted trees, including disease-resistant elms, will restore woodland lost to storms and disease while creating a vibrant environment for patients, staff, and visitors. This initiative builds on Brighterway’s ongoing partnership with the Hampshire Forest Partnership and aligns with the Trust’s green plan to balance its environmental impact and support the fight against climate change.Julia Forder, Site Manager at Tatchbury Mount, reflected on the lasting importance of the project: “While many of us may not be here to see these trees reach full maturity, it’s rewarding to know we’ve contributed to something that will benefit future generations. Our buildings are named after trees, so this project is deeply connected to the site’s history. Seeing these trees grow will be a legacy we can all be proud of.”The project is not only about planting trees but creating spaces that enhance the recovery environment for patients. Samuel Ojo, Modern Matron for Southfields Low Secure Unit, highlighted the therapeutic impact: “We are working with Brighterway to completely transform our outdoor areas into spaces that are visually appealing, calming, and stimulating. Many of our service users enjoy gardening and nature, and having this revitalised space will be hugely beneficial to their mental health and well-being.”Brighterway’s involvement stems from its broader commitment to supporting staff and patient well-being and environmental sustainability. Phil Pride, Brighterway Charity’s Manager, emphasised the importance of green spaces: “Nature is a powerful tool for improving mental health and well-being. This project is part of our wider effort to develop gardens and green spaces across the Trust, ensuring patients, staff, and visitors benefit from environments that promote recovery and relaxation.”The tree planting at Tatchbury Mount is the first phase of a long-term plan to green NHS sites across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. As the trees grow, they will form the next generation of woodland and reinforce the hospital grounds’ reputation as a sanctuary for both people and wildlife.ENDSPhoto captions: From Left to Right: Samuel Ojo - Southfields Low secure Forensic Unit Brian Huggell - Estates Otficer Julia Forder - Site Manager Phil Pride - Marehty Mithagendaring Brighterway, the charity of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, invites the media to a tree-planting event marking the final stage of a significant environmental project at Tatchbury Mount Hospital. As a member of the Hampshire Forest Partnership, NHS sites like Tatchbury Mount benefit from free tree planting, creating green spaces that enhance the health and well-being of staff, patients, and visitors. The brighterway team plant the last set of young trees to create the next generation of woodland and enhance the existing nature trail on the hospital grounds. The newly planted trees, including disease-resistant elm and ash, will thrive for 40-60 years, replenishing those lost to disease. This initiative follows Brighterway’s involvement in a pioneering national trial to restore disease-resistant elms to the British landscape.Video rushes and additional imagery available via: https://we.tl/t-NsaQqcSxPU About Brighterway CharityBrighterway is dedicated to enhancing patient care at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Trust by raising funds to provide support beyond the NHS budget. With your assistance, we can improve care, experiences, and outcomes for all our patients every year.Our MissionOur mission is to support the health and wellbeing of patients and staff, ensuring the delivery of high-quality, community-based care. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Trust, one of the largest mental health Trusts in the country, offers a wide range of mental health, physical health, and learning disability services to people across Hampshire.Our Services and ReachHampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Trust serves a population of approximately 1.5 million people, providing care for every stage of life. We have a team of 6,500 staff working from over 300 sites, all committed to offering the best possible care.Our GoalsWe aim to collaborate with the individuals we support and our health and care partners to continuously improve and deliver exceptional care. A key focus is developing garden and green spaces to promote wellbeing by taking patients and staff outside conventional clinical settings.Together, we can enhance the quality of care for our community.Find out more: https://www.brighterway.org.uk/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brighterway Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brighterwaycharity Twitter: https://x.com/shftbrighterway Further Information:• Hampshire County Council Million Trees Challenge: https://www.hants.gov.uk/landplanningandenvironment/hampshireforestpartnership/get-involved/tree-tracker • Hampshire Forest Partnership https://www.hants.gov.uk/landplanningandenvironment/hampshireforestpartnership

