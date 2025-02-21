Vermont’s Broadband Buildout to be Nearly Complete After BEAD Program

Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) has preliminary applications from internet service providers (ISPs) to serve nearly every eligible address in the state under Vermont’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (VT-BEAD) Program. BEAD is a federal program that provides $42.45 billion to expand high-speed internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment, and adoption programs in all states and territories. Vermont’s allocation of those funds is almost $229 million.

The applications were from a preliminary round, which was a mandatory step for any ISP seeking VT-BEAD funds for broadband construction. It required ISPs to indicate which areas of the state they would serve and what type of service they would provide (fiber optic, cable, fixed wireless, etc.).

Read full press release.