Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,778 in the last 365 days.

Vermont’s Broadband Buildout to be Nearly Complete After BEAD Program

Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) has preliminary applications from internet service providers (ISPs) to serve nearly every eligible address in the state under Vermont’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (VT-BEAD) Program. BEAD is a federal program that provides $42.45 billion to expand high-speed internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment, and adoption programs in all states and territories. Vermont’s allocation of those funds is almost $229 million.

The applications were from a preliminary round, which was a mandatory step for any ISP seeking VT-BEAD funds for broadband construction. It required ISPs to indicate which areas of the state they would serve and what type of service they would provide (fiber optic, cable, fixed wireless, etc.).

Read full press release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vermont’s Broadband Buildout to be Nearly Complete After BEAD Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more