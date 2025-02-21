Renée Mancini's Three Purple Frogs: Around the Bend with Friends, presented by Atticus Publishing

‘A Heartwarming Tale of Acceptance and Togetherness’

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents the latest book by acclaimed children's author Renée Mancini, Three Purple Frogs: Around the Bend with Friends . This third installment in the beloved Three Purple Frogs Series continues to captivate young readers with its uplifting message of friendship, kindness, and community.A sequel to Three Purple Frogs (2020) and Three Purple Frogs: Rowing on the Bayou (2023), the story follows a child returning home after a visit to Grandma’s house. Excited to reunite with a best friend, the child sets out on a neighborhood adventure, meeting new friends along the way and inviting them to explore a cherished local park. Inspired by the very park Renée’s mother took her and her siblings to during childhood. This story beautifully captures the magic of childhood friendships and shared experiences.Renée Mancini, a New Orleans native, has always found joy in recounting stories from her early years. Through her writing, she encourages children to embrace kindness, build friendships, and celebrate unity. The Three Purple Frogs series is a testament to her love for storytelling and nostalgia. The purple frogs, which appear unexpectedly throughout the books, symbolize a calming presence and a touch of playful wonder.In a 2023 interview with Logan Crawford, Renée discussed Three Purple Frogs: Rowing on the Bayou and announced the forthcoming release of Three Purple Frogs: Around the Bend with Friends. To revisit her insights on the writing process and her journey as an author, please see the embedded video below.Beyond its engaging narrative, Three Purple Frogs: Around the Bend with Friends delivers an important message about being kind and treating others with respect. Amid a climate of division, Renée felt compelled to highlight the power of kindness. She explains, “Be kind to everyone.” Through colorful imagery and engaging storytelling, the book reminds readers that true friendship transcends differences and that every child deserves to feel welcomed and valued.In addition to being an author, Renée Mancini has an extensive background in healthcare, with 28 years of experience as a Registered Nurse. She holds a Master of Science in Healthcare Management from the University of New Orleans, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Louisiana State University School of Nursing. Now semi-retired, she continues to contribute to her community as a substitute nurse in a thriving Texas school district. Her passion for storytelling led her to earn an online diploma in Writing for Children and Teenagers from the Institute of Children’s Literature, fulfilling a lifelong dream of bringing childhood memories to life through literature.Three Purple Frogs: Around the Bend with Friends, along with Three Purple Frogs and Three Purple Frogs: Rowing on the Bayou, is available for purchase from major online booksellers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For more information about Renée Mancini and her books, visit her website at reneemanciniauthor.com

Renée Mancini on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford

