Governor Stein Announces District Court Appointment
Today, Governor Josh Stein announced the appointment of William “Bill” Jones to the District Court for Judicial District 43, serving Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Jackson, Macon, and Swain Counties. Jones is filling the vacancy created after Judge Roy Wijewickrama was appointed to the Superior Court in November 2024.
“Bill brings decades of experience as a solo practitioner and Assistant District Attorney, giving him the record to succeed in this role,” said Governor Josh Stein. “As a longtime resident of Judicial District 43, he’s the right person for the job, and I look forward to his service on the District Court.”
Bill Jones most recently served as a solo practitioner for over two decades, specializing in domestic and criminal law. He also served as an Assistant District Attorney for the 30th Judicial District from 1998 to 2003. Jones received his B.A. from Western Carolina University and his J.D. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill School of Law.
