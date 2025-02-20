Shooting Investigation Leads to Arrest in Northwest Firearm Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect linked to multiple offenses in Northwest.

On Monday, February 17, 2025, at approximately 1:56 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest, for the report of gunfire. Witnesses reported seeing an individual exit a vehicle, fire a gun, and flee the scene. Officers recovered spent shell casings, and a lookout for the suspect and vehicle was broadcast to the Third District (CCN: 25023434).

The Third District Crime Suppression Team canvassed the area and located a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle, which was determined to be stolen. The suspect fled from the vehicle, leading officers on a foot pursuit. With assistance from Fourth District officers, the suspect was stopped and detained.

The suspect, 20-year-old Amon Ward of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle (CCN: 25023513).

As part of the investigation, the Third District Crime Suppression Team executed a D.C. Superior Court search warrant at Ward’s residence. Investigators recovered and seized property stolen in an armed robbery (CCN: 25015593), firearm components, and ammunition. Ward was additionally charged with:

Two counts of Possession of an Unregistered Firearm/Unlawful Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Device

Possession of Unregistered Ammunition

Felon in Possession

Receiving Stolen Property

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

