DJ Akib Unveils Multicultural Wedding Magic at His Events Around the Globe
From Italian to Indian, to Latin, DJ Akib’s genre-blending expertise transforms multicultural weddings into unforgettable celebrations.
A Multicultural Maestro
DJ Akib’s journey as a wedding DJ is rooted in his passion for connecting with diverse cultures through music. With a background that spans continents and a career performing at nightclubs, fashion shows, and corporate events for brands like Nike, Pepsi, and Red Bull, Akib brings a worldly perspective to every wedding he spins. His multicultural expertise shines brightest at weddings, where he effortlessly bridges cultural divides with tailored sets that honor tradition while keeping the dance floor alive.
“Every wedding is a unique story, and I love diving into the music that defines each culture,” says Akib. “Whether it’s a Greek Wedding, an Italian tarantella, or an Indian Bhangra beat, my goal is to make every guest feel included and energized.”
“Music is a universal language, and I’ve spent years learning its dialects,” Akib explains. “I can go from an Italian classic to a Spanish salsa without missing a beat—it’s all about keeping the vibe alive.”
Akib is known for his sets with live instruments such as violinists or sax players. They bring a high energy experience, and can tie into the multi-cultural aspect of any Wedding.
A Global Sensation with Local Roots
Based in Chicago, DJ Akib’s influence extends far beyond the Windy City. His international career has taken him to iconic venues worldwide, where he’s spun for celebrities, dignitaries, and thrilled wedding guests from Mexico to Italy. Yet, his commitment to personalizing each event remains unwavering. “No two crowds are the same,” he says, echoing his motto. “You have to play for the people.”
About DJ Akib
DJ Akib is an international celebrity DJ and the founder of 312 Entertainment, a premier AV and entertainment company based in Chicago. With a career spanning nightclubs, fashion shows, corporate events, and weddings, Akib is celebrated for his multicultural expertise and ability to captivate diverse audiences with his vast musical knowledge.
