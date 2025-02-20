REV. JODI BRYANT SELECTED AS TOP TRAILBLAZER OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Rev. Jodi Bryant member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rev. Jodi Bryant, Founder & Executive Director of LifeChange Coaching, Counselling, & Consulting and Reconciliation Resources Inc..was recently selected for The Top Trailblazer Award 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her exceptional leadership, transformative contributions, and unwavering commitment to empowering individuals and communities.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; The Trailblazer Award celebrates individuals who have broken barriers, pioneered new paths, and inspired others to strive for greatness. Reverend Bryant's remarkable contributions exemplify these ideals, as she has consistently demonstrated a bold and innovative approach to ministry, community development, and social justice. Rev. Jodi Bryant will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience, Rev. Jodi Bryant is a dynamic educator, inspirational speaker, and accomplished leader in ministry and counseling. A credentialed, licensed, and ordained minister, PAOC she is also a professional certified counselor supervisor who has served on national and provincial boards for the Professional Association of Christian Counsellors and Psychotherapists. As an Executive Life and Spiritual Life Coach credentialed with the Pentecostal Assemblies of Canada (PAOC), she specializes in inspiring and empowering individuals to achieve profound life transformations. Rev. Jodi's coaching, counseling, and consulting work are enriched by her vast life experience and deep passion for helping others. In addition to her professional roles, she is a gifted writer, songwriter, and worship leader. Her debut album, Reconciliation, released in 2000, has earned her royalties with CCLI, with its title track featured in a prayer rally during Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009. Her inspiring prayer songs continue to be used across North America and beyond, impacting communities everywhere.In her distinguished career, Reverend Jodi Bryant successfully built a six-figure income, earning multiple top personal and team national sales awards, ranking in the top 1% of North America, and achieving top rankings in national recruiting. She has served as president of a national women's organization, chaired provincial not-for-profit organizations, and was a regional business trainer for a well-known North American direct sales company. After retiring from a successful career in public school teaching, where she taught diverse subjects across six districts since the early 90s, Reverend Bryant continued to influence the field as a professional teacher trainer, author, and published writer.Currently, she is the CEO of LIFECHANGE RESOURCES Inc. and the founder and director of Reconciliation Resources, a charity dedicated to sharing Christ's message of love with the broken and marginalized in Saskatoon and beyond. Her diverse accomplishments reflect her passion for service, leadership, and transforming lives.Rev. Jodi's areas of expertise include but are not limited to public speaking, leadership development, coaching, training, personal development, team building, and life coaching.Before embarking on her career path, Rev. Jodi holds a Master of Arts in Counselling Psychology, a BA in Pastoral Ministries, and a B.Ed. (with concentrations in Music & Psychology), is a published writer and holds multiple certifications specializing in her vocational fields. She is presently pursuing doctoral studies.Throughout her illustrious career, Rev. Jodi has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was previously awarded Top Clinical Supervisor of the Year and Empowered Woman of the Year by IAOTP. This year, she will be considered for a TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine feature. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her newest honor, Top Trailblazer Award 2025.Looking back, Rev. Jodi attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, faith and trust in God is part of her journey that helped guide her as she stepped out. She enjoys traveling and spending time with her husband and three sons when not working. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: www.lifechangeresources.ca and www.reconciliationresources.ca About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

