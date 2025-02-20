California Department of Justice Releases Report on Officer-Involved Shooting of Pedro Morales Lopez

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506 (AB 1506), today released a report on Pedro Morales Lopez’s death from an officer-involved shooting in Nowalk, California, on February 17, 2022. The incident involved officers from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office (LASD). The report is part of the California Department of Justice's (DOJ) ongoing efforts to provide transparency and accountability in law enforcement practices. The report provides a detailed analysis of the incident and outlines DOJ's findings. After a thorough investigation, DOJ concluded that criminal charges were not appropriate in this case.

“The loss of life is always tragic,” said Attorney General Bonta. “We recognize the considerable challenges and difficulties faced by all those impacted, including Mr. Lopez’s family, the law enforcement agencies involved, and the community at large. The California Department of Justice is dedicated to collaborating with all law enforcement entities to maintain a legal system that is fair, transparent, and accountable to every Californian.”

At approximately 7:00 PM on February 17, 2022, three officer-involved shooting (“OIS”) incidents occurred on Foster Road in the City of Norwalk, Los Angeles County. During an attempt to apprehend Andre M. Mora, the suspect of a carjacking and assault with a firearm that occurred three days earlier, Mr. Mora pointed a semiautomatic handgun at a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Detective who fired ten rounds at Mr. Mora (OIS #1). Mr. Mora fled on foot and pointed a handgun at another LASD detective. The detective fired nine rounds at Mr. Mora (OIS #2). Mr. Mora made ran into the front yard of a private residence and then into a narrow side yard crowded with various objects. Mr. Mora then pointed a handgun at the detective, who fired fourteen rounds at Mr. Mora (OIS #3). Mr. Mora—who was shot multiple times but survived—then entered the residence through a side door and barricaded himself inside. An uninvolved resident of the location, Mr. Lopez, was in the side yard during the time of OIS #3. Mr. Lopez was fatally struck in the back of the head by a single bullet.

Under AB 1506, which requires DOJ to investigate all incidents of officer-involved shootings resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian in the state, DOJ conducted a thorough investigation into this incident and concluded that there is insufficient evidence to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the officers involved acted without the intent to defend themselves and others from what each of them reasonably believed to be the imminent risk of death or serious bodily injury. Therefore, there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution of the officers. As such, no further action will be taken in this case.

As part of its investigation, DOJ has identified one policy recommendation regarding body worn cameras (BWC). It is recommended that LASD issue BWCs to all LASD deputies, including plain clothes deputies. It is also recommended that LASD develop policies on the circumstances in which deputies, who are in plain clothes or otherwise not in uniform, can and must activate BWCs.

A copy of the report can be found here.