Attorney General Bonta and Secretary of State Weber Secure Appellate Decision Striking Down Huntington Beach’s Voter ID Law

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. today issued the following statements in response to the California Fourth District Court of Appeal’s decision holding that Huntington Beach’s voter identification (voter ID) law, Measure A, is unlawful and preempted by state law, reversing a lower court decision issued on April 7, 2025. Today’s decision orders the lower court to direct Huntington Beach to cease Measure A’s implementation and enforcement. Without citing any evidence that fraudulent voting occurs with any regularity in the city or has ever compromised the outcome of a municipal election, Measure A amended the city’s charter to purportedly allow the city to impose voter ID requirements at the polls for municipal elections starting in 2026.

“All along, Secretary of State Weber and I have maintained that Huntington Beach’s voter ID policy is unlawful. When the lower court disagreed, we moved quickly to file an appeal. Now, the California Fourth District Court of Appeal has sided with us,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Voting is the fundamental right from which all other rights flow, and no matter where threats to that right come from — whether from Washington D.C. or from within California — we will continue holding the line. California’s elections are already fair, safe, and secure. No city in our state, charter and non-charter alike, can make it more difficult for voters to cast their ballots. I want to thank every member of my office who played a role in making today’s outcome possible.”

“Today's decision rejecting the City of Huntington Beach’s attempt to implement illegal voter identification requirements is a victory for California voters. In 2023, Attorney General Bonta and I warned the City that its charter amendment was preempted by state law — and their steadfast refusal has squandered taxpayer dollars,” said Secretary of State Shirley Weber. “I will always stand on the side of Californians as part of my commitment to ensure that every eligible person can fully participate in our elections and have a voice in our democracy.”

A copy of today’s decision can be found here.